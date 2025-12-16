4 Power Ballads From 1983 That Still Hit Me in the Gut Today

There’s a lot to love about a good 1980s power ballad. Who wouldn’t love a classic combination of rock tunes and vulnerable lyrics? I think the following power ballads from 1983, in particular, have really stood the test of time. Let’s take a look, shall we?

“Total Eclipse Of The Heart” by Bonnie Tyler

Few songs from 1983 are as well-aged and still well-loved as this entry on our list of power ballads. “Total Eclipse Of The Heart” by Bonnie Tyler is a power pop masterpiece that made it to the Top 10 globally, peaking at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart the year it was released. Though Tyler would never score quite as big a hit again in the US, “Total Eclipse Of The Heart” is quite the song to be known for.

“Faithfully” by Journey

This entry was a shoo-in on our list of the best power ballads from 1983. Classic Rock even called “Faithfully” by Journey the greatest power ballad ever produced. That’s some high praise, and it’s definitely well-deserved. The soft rock gem was a big hit back in 1983, and apparently, it was written in less than half an hour by Jonathan Cain. “Faithfully” peaked at No. 12 on the Hot 100 and did similarly well in Canada.

“Straight From The Heart” by Bryan Adams

Few songs, in my opinion, quite literally sound like the 1980s the way that “Straight From The Heart” by Bryan Adams does. This power ballad with a soft rock edge was technically recorded before Adams dropped his version in 1983. He originally wrote the song for Ian Lloyd in 1980. However, it was Adams’ recorded version that really made it big. “Straight From The Heart” peaked at No. 10 on the Hot 100 and topped the Canada Adult Contemporary chart in 1983.

“Making Love Out Of Nothing At All” by Air Supply

Now this is a power ballad. In fact, I think “Making Love Out Of Nothing At All” by Air Supply might just be the finest out of all power ballads to be released in 1983. Though, that’s purely personal opinion. This song was quite a big hit for the band, peaking at No. 2 on the Hot 100. Funnily enough, the song that kept this track from the No. 1 spot was “Total Eclipse Of The Heart”, which we mentioned earlier.

Photo by David Redfern/Redferns