Post Malone Confirms “Country Album Is Coming” During Video Game Stream

Recently, Post Malone told his fans that he plans to make a country album. The announcement won’t surprise those who have been following Malone’s career for a few years. He’s been talking about making a country record and covering country songs for quite some time now.

Malone made the announcement while playing Apex Legends on his Twitch channel last week. Between rounds, he chatted with his fans. A few wanted to know if he planned to do more country music. Earlier this month, he appeared on the 2023 CMA Awards to perform. Additionally, he recently notched his first song on the Billboard Country Airplay chart with his posthumous duet with Joe Diffie on “Pickup Man.”

“Country album is coming,” he told them. “I keep singing a song that we made while I was in Nashville, and it’s so fuckin’ sick, but it’s not out,” he added. He didn’t give many details. However, he talked about working with HARDY. “HARDY is amazing. He is such a sweetheart. I had the most fun time ever.”

Some recent social media posts from country artists prove that Malone spent some time in Nashville. For instance, ERNEST posted a photo of him, Morgan Wallen, and the “White Iverson” singer in what appears to be a studio. That was just days before the CMA Awards. Malone will appear on HARDY’s upcoming HIXTAPE VOL. 3: DIFFTAPE.

Malone’s recent connection to country goes deeper than that, though. Tanya Tucker posted a video from the backstage area of the CMA Awards with him. In the candid clip, they discussed writing, singing, and recording together. Both seemed excited about the prospect. Additionally, Brad Paisley posted a photo with Malone in what looks like a studio last week.

He covered Paisley’s “I’m Gonna Miss Her” during the We’re Texas virtual benefit in 2021. He covered Sturgill Simpson’s “You Can Have the Crown” at the same event. Before that, he visited the SiriusXM Studios to perform “A Thousand Miles” with country great Dwight Yoakam. There is also a video of Malone nailing a cover of Hank Williams’ “There’s a Tear in My Beer” on YouTube.

In short, Malone has been poised to record a country album for quite some time. It appears that the stars have finally aligned.

We were talking about how nervous we get for these things and probably shouldn’t have been talking in front of y’all… but these are things that go on backstage!!! Keeping it REAL. #cmaawards2023 @CountryMusic



I’m officially a @PostMalone fan!!!! ❤️❤️❤️



🎥 @DKupishNash pic.twitter.com/cENmjvhEJQ — Tanya Tucker (@tanyatucker) November 8, 2023

(Featured Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images)