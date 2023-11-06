4 Up-and-Coming Artists to Watch on Tour

While you know what you’re in for when you go to see an established act perform live, it can be thrilling to stumble upon something new. Seeing an artist live early on in their career is often an unforgettable experience. They are accessible, still feeling the nerves, and fresh. They may not have the stratospheric star power that the big names do, but they have a different kind of enticement to them.

Find four up-and-coming artists that you need to see live sooner rather than later, below.

Stephen Sanchez is a crooner trying to bring something classic to the new age. His lulling music calls to mind the likes of Frank Sinatra or Roy Orbison. His music will likely connect with a wide array of listeners. Whether you’re looking to rekindle your love for that ’50s swing or just diving in for the first time, Sanchez is a 21st-century tie to an all but antiquated style.

He still has many dates left on the U.S., UK, and European legs of his current tour. Be sure to stop by Sanchez’s effigy to the Golden Age before this tour passes you by.

Tickets are available via StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

If you’re overseas, be sure to check out Broadway belting vocalist Reneé Rapp. She puts her well-trained voice to good use in her pop-forward tunes. Judging by what we’ve seen so far, she has primed herself to be one of the next divas with a voice powerful enough to leave audiences speechless.

There are many promising young acts in the country circuit, but we have our eyes firmly planted on Carter Faith. Her soft, floating vocals are distinctive, comforting, and deeply replayable—all things needed to survive on Country Radio. We foresee a bright future for Faith and urge you to check out her intimate shows before she becomes an arena staple.

Few burgeoning rappers are as in-demand as Ice Spice. With how many hits she’s been a part of this year, we fear we may not be able to call her “up-and-coming,” but since it’s still early on in her career, we will chance it. Ice Spice is currently on a U.S. tour with Doja Cat and Doechii that promises to be a must-see event.

Her hits are concert fodder and will likely only shine more once a wild crowd gets a hold of them. Don’t miss out on the chance to be included in the fun.

