Watch Sammy Hagar Jam Out With Mick Fleetwood, Duff McKagan, and Adam Sandler at a New Year’s Eve Bash in Maui

Sammy Hagar rang in the New Year in Hawaii with Fleetwood Mac drummer Mick Fleetwood and some other famous rockers and celebs, while also raising money for a local charity. According to multiple online posts, Hagar and Fleetwood took part in a New Year’s Eve benefit concert at the members-only Makena Golf & Beach Club on the island of Maui.

Also performing at the bash was Guns N’ Roses bassist Duff McKagan, while Adam Sandler also made a guest appearance during the event.

Fleetwood posted a video on his social media pages featuring a series of clips from the party, along with a note that reads, “HAPPY 2026 TO ALL! We rocked all night long… NYE benefit show here on Maui!! All proceeds benefit the Maui Health Foundation to provide high quality healthcare to those in need. Mahalo!! What a night and cheers to the new year…”

The video includes several clips of Mick bashing away at the drums, a segment capturing Hagar doing a shimmying dance, and footage of Sammy onstage in front of Sandler, who was standing in the audience, as they belt out Led Zeppelin’s “Whole Lotta Love” together. The montage also features Fleetwood playing drums while an unseen female singer croons the classic Fleetwood Mac ballad “Dreams.”

Hagar, meanwhile, posted a longer video of him and Sandler singing “Whole Lotta Love” on his own socials. The Red Rocker also shared a clip of himself and his family members dancing at the bash.

Hagar Posted Another Celeb-Filled Video Clip

Meanwhile, Hagar posted a short video on his socials on January 4 that featured his wife, Kari, as well as Fleetwood, McKagan, and Alice Cooper.

In the clip, Sammy declares, “All my rowdy friends are coming over tonight to celebrate my wife’s birthday. … They don’t come to my birthday. These guys right here wouldn’t be caught dead at my birthday, no.”

Hagar then leans over to his wife, kisses her cheek, and wishes her a Happy Birthday. Accompanying the video, Sammy posted a note that reads, “This is how rumours get started.”

According to online information, Kari Hagar’s actual birthday is January 7.

Incidentally, Hagar, Fleetwood, McKagan, and Cooper are all Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees.

(Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)