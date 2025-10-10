4 Rock One-Hit Wonders From the 1970s That Everyone Forgot About (But You Should Remember)

Some one-hit wonders from the 1970s have stood the test of time, while others have, unfortunately, been mostly forgotten by modern-day audiences. Some of these one-hit wonders really deserve more credit for their excellent contributions to rock music in the 1970s. Let’s take a look at just a few, shall we?

Jigsaw

This British pop-rock group with a blues edge made it big in 1975 with the release of the song “Sky High”. That disco rock classic made it all the way to No. 3 in the US and did similarly well in the UK, Australia, and Canada. The group enjoyed a couple of marginal hits after that, but their luck in the Top 20 of the Billboard Hot 100 had run out after “Sky High”. It’s a shame, because that song is an absolute jam. Their minor charting singles “Love Fire” and “Brand New Love Affair” are also excellent songs worth revisiting.

The Ozark Mountain Daredevils

How about some good ol’ country rock? The Ozark Mountain Daredevils found some hefty success in 1975 with the song “Jackie Blue”, which hit No. 3 on the Hot 100 that year. Some would consider this band (like Jigsaw) to be a two-hit wonder, as their 1974 debut single made it to No. 25. However, considering “Jackie Blue” was their only Top 20 hit in the US, I’ll go ahead and include them on this list. All of their work in the mid-1970s is stellar, and I think The Ozark Mountain Daredevils deserved more charting success.

Black Oak Arkansas

How about another country rock band on our list of one-hit wonders from the 1970s? This Southern boogie rock outfit was around for a few years before the 1970s rolled around, but their first (and last) Top 40 single in the US was the 1973 release “Jim Dandy (To The Rescue)”. The 1976 song “Strong Enough To Be Gentle” made it to No. 89, and the band never had another charting single again. The band did have quite a few albums make it to the Billboard 200, though, so maybe this is a case of a band doing better with albums over individual songs.

Focus

Ah, Focus. This prog-rock band from Amsterdam found serious success in 1972 with the US release of “Hocus Pocus”. That song peaked at No. 9 in the US, and the band never managed another charting hit on the Hot 100 again. These stellar one-hit wonders from the 1970s would call it quits in 1978, but would later regroup. Focus is still together today.

