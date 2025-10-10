At a young age, John Lodge found a connection with music thanks to stars like Buddy Holly and Jerry Lee Lewis. That love for music eventually led him to the stage. And for the next five decades, he left his own mark on the music industry. Although exploring a solo career, his legacy included becoming the bass guitarist for the rock band The Moody Blues. While celebrating his 82nd birthday back in July, sadly, the famed musician and songwriter recently passed away.

Sharing the news of his passing, Lodge’s family took a moment to list a few of the titles the musician held off the stage. “Our darling husband, father, grandfather, father-in-law and brother has been suddenly and unexpectedly taken from us. John peacefully slipped away surrounded by his loved-ones and the sounds of The Everly Brothers and Buddy Holly. We will forever miss his love, smile, kindness, and his absolute and never-ending support.”

John Lodge Reminds Fans One Last Time To Keep “The Faith”

With Lodge passing away unexpectedly, the family took comfort in knowing that his death was peaceful. Helping The Moody Blues score several hit songs and even land in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, the family added, “He was never happier than being on stage – he was ‘Just a ‘Singer in a Rock and Roll Band’ and he adored performing with his band and son-in-law, Jon, and being able to continue sharing this music with his fans.”

Finding his true calling in life, Lodge helped write the hit song “Ride My See-Saw” in 1968. Just a few years later, he brought “I’m Just a Singer (In a Rock and Roll Band)” to life. Having talents that went far beyond being a musician, the family pointed to Lodge’s own words to help find peace through the grieving process. “We are heartbroken, but will walk forwards into peace surrounded by the love he had for each of us. As John would always say at the end of the show, thank you for keeping the faith.”

Selling over 70 million albums with The Moody Blues and inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2018, Lodge's contribution to rock music remains immeasurable. His legacy as a musician, songwriter, and performer will continue to entertain and inspire generations to come.

(Photo by Jamie McCarthy/FilmMagic)