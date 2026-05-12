Luke Bryan Performs New Single, Covers Dwight Yoakam Classic Alongside Julián Kalel on ‘American Idol’ Finale

Luke Bryan is pulling double duty during American Idol season 24 finale. The country star handled his regular judging duties on the May 11 episode, and also took the stage three times.

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First, Bryan took the stage solo to perform his latest single, “Fish Hunt Golf Drink.”

Then, he joined forces with former Idol contestant Julián Kalel to cover Dwight Yoakam’s “A Thousand Miles From Nowhere.”

Kalel first appeared on season 23 of Idol. Though he made it to Hollywood Week, Kalel removed himself from the competition amid mental health challenges. Kalel returned to the show the following season, making it to the Top 14.

Bryan is also set to team up with his fellow judges—Lionel Richie and Carrie Underwood—to sing the eldest performers hit, “Deep River Woman.”

Underwood also had a second time on stage, performing alongside Mötley Crüe.

What to Know About the American Idol Season 24 Finale

Outside of the Idol family, even more performances will take place. Brad Paisley, Blues Traveler and Gin Blossoms, Cameron Whitcomb, Clay Aiken, En Vogue, Nelly, and Shinedown will take the stage.

Then, of course, there are the three finalists. Hannah Harper will perform with Lee Ann Womack, Jordan McCullough will do so alongside both former contestant Daniel Stallworth and Tori Kelly, and Keyla Richardson will team up with Jason Mraz.

There to help contestants as their Idol journey comes to a close will be guest mentor Alicia Keys. She’ll perform once alongside all three contestants, and a second time on her own.

All the while, America will be voting from home to determine the next American Idol champion. Fans can make their voices heard three ways: on social media, on American Idol‘s website, or via text.

To vote via social media, viewers should navigate to Idol‘s pinned posts on Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok and comment the first name of their contestant of choice. To text in your vote, send the contestant’s corresponding number to 21523.

Viewers can submit up to 10 votes per finalist, per voting method. All three voting methods are now open.

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