Carrie Underwood Joins Forces With Mötley Crüe for an Unforgettable ‘American Idol’ Finale Performance

Carrie Underwood just blew the roof off the American Idol stage. During the show’s season 24 finale, the country star joined forces with Mötley Crüe for an unforgettable performance of “Home Sweet Home.”

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Underwood first performed the song when she was a contestant on the show, and has remained a fan of the track over the years. Her fandom was on clear display throughout the epic performance.

She remained on the stage to sing “Kickstart My Heart” with the band.

Underwood’s time on stage with Mötley Crüe is far from the only non-contestant performance of the Idol finale. She will team up with her fellow judges—Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie—to perform the latter man’s hit, “Deep River Woman.”

Bryan will also take the stage two more times. He’ll sing his new single, “Fish Hunt Golf Drink,” and perform Dwight Yoakam’s “A Thousand Miles From Nowhere” with former Idol contestant Julián Kalel.

Outside of the Idol family, even more performances will take place. Brad Paisley, Blues Traveler and Gin Blossoms, Cameron Whitcomb, Clay Aiken, En Vogue, Nelly, and Shinedown will take the stage.

What to Know About the American Idol Season 24 Finale

Then, of course, there are the three finalists. Hannah Harper will perform with Lee Ann Womack, Jordan McCullough will do so alongside both former contestant Daniel Stallworth and Tori Kelly, and Keyla Richardson will team up with Jason Mraz.

There to help contestants as their Idol journey comes to a close will be guest mentor Alicia Keys. She’ll perform once alongside all three contestants, and a second time on her own.

All the while, America will be voting from home to determine the next American Idol champion. Fans can make their voices heard three ways: on social media, on American Idol‘s website, or via text.

To vote via social media, viewers should navigate to Idol‘s pinned posts on Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok and comment the first name of their contestant of choice. To text in your vote, send the contestant’s corresponding number to 21523.

Viewers can submit up to 10 votes per finalist, per voting method. All three voting methods are now open.

Photo by Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for UCLA Jonsson Cancer Center Foundation