‘American Idol’ Legend Clay Aiken Performs First New Single in 18 Years on Season 24 Finale

The American Idol Season 24 finale was full of special moments. These included but were not limited to: contestant Hannah Harper’s big win, appearances from former Idol contestants, and show stopping performances from the Top 3.

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Also during the Season 24 finale, fans got to witness a special performance from alum Clay Aiken. The Season 2 runner-up debuted his new single, “Rewind,” which came out on Monday.

In 2003, Aiken competed on the second season of American Idol and lost to Ruben Studdard. It was then that Aiken performed “Bridge Over Troubled Water”, “Here, There, and Everywhere”, and his song “This Is The Night”.

Since his time on Idol, Aiken has truly done it all. He’s released his own New York Times best-selling book and executive-produced his own TV Christmas special. Aiken has also spent time on Broadway and released six studio albums. In 2003, he founded the Bubel/Aiken Foundation and even ran for Congress in his home state in 2014.

In an announcement on May 7, Aiken teased his new single “Rewind”.

“It’s official! I’m headed back to the Idol stage on May 11 to perform my first new single in eighteen years! (Which, by the way, is releasing the same day) It’s going to be a real “Rewind” moment,” the Season 2 contestant shared.

“While you’re waiting for next Monday… Head up to the attic and dig out those old posters and T-shirts! I know you still got ’em!” he joked.

Aiken Does Special Duet With Contestant Braden Rumfelt

In addition to performing his new single, Aiken also performed a special duet with Season 24 contestant Braden Rumfelt. Rumfelt was eliminated after making it to the Top 5.

In a video uploaded to Instagram, Aiken invited his fellow North Carolinian to perform with him during the Idol finale.

“Braden, Clay Aiken here, I just got off a plane in a place we both love, North Carolina,” the entertainer shared. “And I wanted to take a second to congratulate you on an incredible run this year and let you know we’re all cheering for you here in North Carolina. And as the very first North Carolinian to be on the American Idol stage, it would be my honor if you would be willing to sing with me on this year’s finale. I will see you in May, and we’ll be rooting for you to be the fourth North Carolina winner of American Idol. See you then.”

The duo chose “Don’t Let The Sun Go Down On Me” by Elton John, which Aiken sang during “Wildcard Night” on his season of American Idol. Coincidentally, Rumfelt was actually born on the day of that performance.

Fans can rewatch Aiken’s duet with Rumfelt on Disney+ or when American Idol premieres on Hulu tomorrow.

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