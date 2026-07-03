4 Rock Songs That Define the Classic Sound of the 1980s

Rock in the 1980s had a specific sound. It was nostalgic as soon as it came out. It leaned into synths, big guitars, and big hair. The decade was unlike any other we’ve seen, and because of that, it was glorious. Here below, we wanted to highlight four tracks from back in the day that remain classic. These are a quartet of songs that we return to often. Indeed, these are four rock songs that define the classic sound of the 1980s.

“When Doves Cry” by Prince from ‘Purple Rain’ (1984)

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Perhaps no one defined 1980s rock more than Prince. One of the best guitar players ever, Prince didn’t only lean into his six-string playing prowess on his records. He also embraced electronic production and wild synths. While Prince could get any party going, he slowed it down on the 1984 track “When Doves Cry” to showcase his more emotional side.

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“Patience” by Guns N’ Roses from ‘G N’ R Lies’ (1988)

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Speaking of slowing it down, Guns N’ Roses was another prominent rock group that could take their tempo to another place when needed. Known for party rock songs, every once in a while GNR would surprise their fans with something more nuanced and thoughtful. Enter: the 1988 track, “Patience”. The acoustic-driven tune is reflective. Pretty, even.

“Runnin’ Down A Dream” by Tom Petty from ‘Full Moon Fever’ (1989)

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While Tom Petty enjoyed a great deal of popularity in the 1980s, in another way, the rocker is also timeless. His music was deeply American, and it was always seemingly giving you insight or support. Whether he was helping you not to back down or run down a dream, Petty was at the core of rock music whenever he picked up a pen.

“I Love Rock ‘N Roll” by Joan Jett And The Blackhearts from ‘I Love Rock ‘N Roll’ (1981)

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Well, when it comes to this song, you can’t state your feelings any clearer. Indeed, Joan Jett recorded the ultimate rock anthem for rock when she released this tune in 1981. Today, Jett is not only a legend in rock, but she is also a symbol of its power. She feeds off its energy and gives it right back to her rabid audiences.

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