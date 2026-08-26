4 Rock Songs That Define the Classic Sound of the Mid-1980s

The mid-1980s featured some wild rockers. The decade spawned songwriters and performers who were unabashed on stage. Artists who not only said what was on their mind but also danced and strutted like there was no tomorrow.

Here below, we wanted to highlight four such examples. These are four tunes from back in the day that live in our heads rent-free. Indeed, these are four rock songs that define the classic sound of the mid-1980s.

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“Born In The U.S.A.” by Bruce Springsteen from ‘Born In The U.S.A.’ (1984)

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When you have the fortitude to scream out at the top of your lungs the lyrics: “BORN IN THE U.S.A.”, you’re going to get the attention of a lot of folks. And when it comes to Bruce Springsteen, he got the attention of an entire country and an entire generation. The rocker’s track about life in America—both good and bad—has lasted throughout the decades, too. Chances are you’ll hear it at your next family BBQ.

“Purple Rain” by Prince And The Revolution from ‘Purple Rain’ (1984)

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When the Minnesota-born songwriter Prince landed on the concept for his purple rain, he changed the world. Today, millions can’t think of the color without associating it with the artist. In a world where blue is often fighting red, Prince offered to come together and make a different color, a hue we could all participate in. The man was ahead of his time.

“You Give Love A Bad Name” by Bon Jovi from ‘Slippery When Wet’ (1986)

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While some rockers are serious—they want to change the world with an idea or a chord change—others just want to have fun. The New Jersey-born band Bon Jovi was definitely in the latter category. The group made music that made their fans feel good. It was all about a smile. And that was rather welcome in the stodgy mid-1980s. Bon Jovi helped everyone relax a bit after their workdays.

“One More Night” by Phil Collins from ‘No Jacket Required’ (1985)

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No one sounded like Phil Collins. Not only did the British-born artist write great songs, but they were totally unique. In a decade known for synths, Collins seemed to turn his own voice into one. The result was an eerie, ethereal sound that was all his own. It was a sound, though, that millions of music fans in the 1980s quickly fell in love with.

Photo by Chris Walter/WireImage