John Mayer Reveals Thoughts on Marriage and the “Hottest Thing” About Being in a Relationship

While winning numerous Grammy Awards for songs like “Your Body Is a Wonderland,” “Daughters,” and “Waiting on the World to Change,” John Mayer also has found himself romantically involved with numerous celebrities like Jennifer Aniston, Katy Perry, Jessica Simpson, and even Taylor Swift. Although his music career continues to prosper, the singer recently shared his longing to settle down and the one “kink” he loves.

Wanting more than physical attraction in his life, Mayer discussed his longing to settle down with Kelly Rizzo on her new podcast Comfort Food. He said, “I so badly want to get married if only for my wife to just know in her heart, like, ‘John will know what to do.’ I just think that level of being relied on is the hottest thing in the world to me. ‘If my husband was here, he would know what to do. Call John. Call my husband.’ You’re a full grown-up when this is your romantic fantasy. You’re a fully fledged grown-up.”

With Mayer loving the idea of someone relying on him, Rizzo suggested, “Your kink is that you want someone to be like, ‘John’s got a guy.'”

Laughing about his unique kink, Mayer seemed to agree, “Reliance kink? Oh my God. Reliability kink? Yes.”

Waiting on the “Inevitable”

Besides Mayer wanting to settle down, the singer also wants a person who can act as a “referee” in his life. On his own radio show, Life with John Mayer, the star explained, “I need someone to tell me to stop these things at some point. I’ve heard people tell me that I shouldn’t get married—I go, ‘I need a referee, I need someone to step in and just say, ‘You can’t do that.'”

Although love has been somewhat of a rocky road for the singer, Mayer found peace when speaking to his therapist about the idea of finding love. He recalled what his therapist told him. “I asked him, ‘Am I going to find somebody in my life? Am I going to end up finding somebody?’ And he said to me, ‘John, it’s inevitable.’ I loved that word—’inevitable.’ Because it means I have nothing to do with whether I do or not.”

At only 46 years old, it appears Mayer has more than enough time to find that partner who can be both loving and the “referee” he needs.

Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images