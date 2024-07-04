Country Star Shares Tearful Appreciation After Overcoming a 0.1-Percent Chance of Living

Doctors gave Colt Ford a 0.1% chance of survival following a heart attack that left him clinically dead in April. But the “Dirt Road Anthem” singer has never paid much attention to the odds. Ford (born Jason Farris Brown) recently shared an emotional update with his social media following.

Videos by American Songwriter

Colt Ford Thanks Fans For Support Post-Heart Attack

In an Instagram video posted Monday (June 29), Colt Ford is clearly fighting back tears as he addresses his fans. “I’m so grateful to be alive,” the country-rap star says.

“And so many of y’all have reached out, and the prayers,” he continued. “I hope that all these years I’ve been playing, I have made y’all feel the love that y’all have made me feel.”

The fan response was overwhelming. “You’ve got an army praying for you,” one Instagram user wrote. “Get better and get back to doing what you love . Cant wait to see where the healing roads take you.”

Another added, “You look like a new man! Keep it up! Still in our prayers.”

Ford Promises New Music Is On the Way As He Looks Ahead to Recovery

Colt Ford collapsed April 4 following a show at Dierks Bentley’s Whiskey Row in Gilbert, Arizona. The ACM nominee said during an interview with The Big D & Bubba Show that he had no memory of playing.

[RE;ATED: All Tour Dates Canceled for Country Star After Suffering Heart Attack Following Performance]

“Apparently we played this great sold-out show… I walked out to the bus, texted my fiancée, ‘Hi baby,’ and fell over dead,” said Ford, 54.

Initially, the artist was rushed to the intensive care unit at the Banner Desert Medical Center in Mesa, Arizona. He was later transferred to the Mayo Clinic in Scottsdale, where he woke up a week later on April 10.

“The Lord has more for me to do,” Ford said. “I’ve got more music to make and hopefully more differences to make in some people’s lives.”

Ford’s team announced in April that the Georgia naive had canceled or rescheduled all tour dates through Aug. 30. Refunds are available at the point of purchase and all existing tickets will be honored for new shows.

“I hate I can’t be on road playing shows, but I hope to get back at it next year,” Ford said in a previous social media update. I got new music coming and I’m working my tail off to get back.

Featured image by Rick Diamond/Getty Images for 2014 Festival Productions Inc.