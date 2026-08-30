4 Songs by Diana Ross That Still Make Me Wanna Get up and Dance

Between Diana Ross, Madonna, and Whitney Houston, it’s pretty much impossible to listen to 80s dance pop music and not feel like bouncing off the walls. Here are some of Ross’ biggest hits. These never fail to get me in a dancing mood.

“Upside Down”

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It would feel criminal to not mention Ross’ biggest hit, and arguably the most captivating song in her catalog. If you pay attention to what the lyrics are saying, though, this one doesn’t necessarily have the best message. The singer keeps pursuing someone, even though they might not be 100% loyal to her. It’s okay though, because “Upside Down” has the groove to end all grooves.

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Instinctively you give to me

The love that I need

I cherish the moments with you

Respectfully, I say to thee

I’m aware that you’re cheating

When no one makes me feel like you do.

“I’m Coming Out”

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Beyond being the quintessential gay anthem of dance pop music, “I’m Coming Out” is also a jam.

As Nile Rodgers, who helped pen this song with Bernard Edwards, told Billboard, “I’m Coming Out” was written after they realized the influence Ross had on the LGBTQ+ community.

“We went to this transvestite club…[and] I went to the bathroom and happened to notice on either side there were a bunch of Diana Ross impersonators,” he shared. “I ran outside and called Bernard and told him about it and said, ‘What if we recognize Diana’s really cool alignment with her fan base in the gay community?’ So we sat down and wrote, ‘I’m Coming Out’.”

“Chain Reaction”

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“Chain Reaction” sings about a pretty intoxicating love. Ross sings about love giving her inspiration, and taking over her to the point where she can’t be helped.

I’m in the middle of a chain reaction

You give me all the after midnight action

I want to get you where I can let you make all that love to me

I’m on a journey for the inspiration

To anywhere and there ain’t no salvation

I need you to get me nearer to you

So you can set me free.

“Ain’t No Mountain High Enough”

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Although the original version of this song, sung by Tammi Terrell and Marvin Gaye, always hits, there’s also something special about Ross’ rendition. Her soaring voice reminds us that anything is possible if you set your sights on it and aim high.

Photo by: David Redfern/Redferns