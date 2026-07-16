4 Songs by Sheryl Crow That Instantly Put Me in a Good Mood

Few pop artists have the longevity and commercial success of Sheryl Crow. Beginning in the 1990s, Crow’s songs have been part of the soundtrack to plenty of people’s lives and moments. Although Crow has far too many hits to mention, these are four of her best positive songs, which will put anybody in a good mood.

“All I Wanna Do”

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Crow’s first No. 1 single, “All I Wanna Do” came out in 1994. The song was written by Crow, along with David Baerwald, Bill Bottrell, and Kevin Gilbert. “All I Wanna Do” is on Tuesday Night Music Club, Crow’s debut album.

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“All I Wanna Do” says, “All I wanna do is have some fun / I got a feeling I’m not the only one / All I wanna do is have some fun / I got a feeling I’m not the only one / All I wanna do is have some fun / Until the sun comes up over Santa Monica Boulevard.”

“My Favorite Mistake”

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Out in 1998, “My Favorite Mistake” appears on Crow’s third studio album, The Globe Sessions. Crow wrote “My Favorite Mistake” with Jeff Trott.

“My Favorite Mistake” is about a relationship that is doomed to fail but still being able to enjoy the moments while they last. The song says, “Did you know when you go, it’s the perfect ending / To the bad day I was just beginning? / When you go, all I know is / You’re my favorite mistake.”

“Soak Up The Sun”

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One of Crow’s most popular songs, “Soak Up The Sun” came out in 2002. Also written by Crow and Trott, the feel-good summer anthem is on Crow’s C’mon C’mon record.

A song about celebrating the simple things in life, “Soak Up The Sun” says, “I don’t have digital / I don’t have diddly squat / It’s not having what you want / It’s wanting what you’ve got / I’m gonna soak up the sun / I’m gonna tell everyone to lighten up / I’m gonna tell ’em that I’ve got no one to blame / For every time I feel lame, I’m lookin’ up / I’m gonna soak up the sun.”

Rock band Judah & The Lion later released a cover of this song.

“Everyday Is A Winding Road”

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On her eponymous sophomore album is “Everyday Is A Winding Road”. Written by Crow, Trott, and Brian MacLeod, “Everyday Is A Winding Road” is about living in the moment.

“Everyday Is A Winding Road” says, “Jump in, let’s go / Lay back, enjoy the show / Everybody gets high, everybody gets low / These are the days when anything goes / Everyday is a winding road / I get a little bit closer / Every day is a faded sign / I get a little bit closer to feeling fine.”