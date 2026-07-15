4 Songs by The Monkees That Every 60s Kid Still Knows Word for Word

Few artists reigned through the latter part of the 1960s like The Monkees. The group, made up of Micky Dolenz, Davy Jones, Michael Nesmith, and Peter Tork, released their eponymous debut album in 1966, complete with numerous hit singles over the next several years. Among their many hits are these four songs, which are so good that it’s likely that every 60s kid can still sing the songs word for word today.

“Last Train To Clarksville”

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The Monkees’ debut single, “Last Train To Clarksville” also became their first No. 1 single. Written by Tommy Boyce and Bobby Hart, “Last Train To Clarksville” introduced The Monkees’ unique sound to the world, along with their tight harmonies.

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Out in 1966, “Last Train To Clarksville” says, “Take the last train to Clarksville / And I’ll meet you at the station / You can be here by 4:30 / ‘Cause I made your reservation Don’t be slow, oh, no, no, no / Oh, no, no, no.“

The Four Tops and Pam Tillis also recorded a version of this song.

“I’m A Believer”

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One of The Monkees’ most notable singles, “I’m A Believer” is on their sophomore album, More Of The Monkees. Also out in 1966, Neil Diamond is the sole writer of the uptempo tune.

“I’m A Believer” says, “I thought love was only true in fairy tales / Meant for someone else but not for me / Love was out to get me / That’s the way it seemed / Disappointment haunted all my dreams / Then I saw her face, now I’m a believer / Not a trace of doubt in my mind / I’m in love, I’m a believer / I couldn’t leave her if I tried.”

Diamond actually wrote “I’m A Believer” for country artist Eddy Arnold instead. Although it’s one of the group’s biggest singles, Nesmith did not want to record “I’m A Believer”, claiming it wasn’t a hit.

“Daydream Believer”

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On The Monkees’ fifth studio album, The Birds, The Bees & The Monkees, is “Daydream Believer”. The 1967 single, written by John Stewart, became a four-week No. 1 hit for The Monkees.

The song says, “Cheer up, Sleepy Jean / Oh, what can it mean / To a daydream believer / And a homecoming queen / Cheer up, Sleepy Jean / Oh, what can it mean / To a daydream believer / And a homecoming queen.”

In 1979, Anne Murray’s version of this song became a country and pop hit.

“Pleasant Valley Sunday”

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On Pisces, Aquarius, Capricorn & Jones Ltd., their fourth studio album, is “Pleasant Valley Sunday”. Written by Carole King and Gerry Goffin, it did not hit No. 1, although it remains a fan favorite.

“Pleasant Valley Sunday” says, “Another Pleasant Valley Sunday / Charcoal burning everywhere / Rows of houses that are all the same / And no one seems to care.”

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