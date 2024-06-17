4 Songs for People Who Say They Don’t Like Kate Bush

English singer/songwriter Kate Bush has produced 10 studio albums throughout her career, and each one has its own unique merit. Known for her otherworldly mezzo-soprano voice and experimental pop leanings, Bush deserves every bit of fame she’s received.

However, not everyone is a fan of her. If you’ve only heard “Wuthering Heights” and “Running Up That Hill” and found they weren’t your cup of tea, you’re missing out on some incredible music. Let’s look at four songs that are essential listening if you don’t particularly like Kate Bush. We might just change your mind!

1. “All We Ever Look For”

This is one of Kate Bush’s best songs from Never For Ever, and it may just sway your opinion if you don’t like her. The track follows the relationship between a parent and child and features the unique use of non-musical audio samples to create a storybook atmosphere in the song.

2. “L’Amour Looks Something Like You”

This late 1970s song shows how unique Bush’s voice really is. She can distort and elongate words and notes in a way that few can, and it’s all on display in “L’Amour Looks Something Like You” from The Kick Inside.

3. “Leave It Open”

The Dreaming from 1982 is definitely essential listening for fans of Bush and not-really-fans alike. One of the songs that made the album so good has to be “Leave It Open”. Bush can easily swing from mezzo-soprano to alto with ease, and that deeper tone to her voice shines on this track. It’s a dark, haunting call-and-response song that isn’t like her other works at all.

4. “Hello Earth”

Hounds Of Love is (arguably) Bush’s greatest album of her career. It’s packed with hits from “Running Up That Hill” to “Cloudbusting”, but it also features quite a few non-singles that are worth a listen. “Hello Earth” is one such song that tackles feelings of detachment and isolation with chants and vocal movements that captivate the listener. It’s existential; and if you only ever listened to Bush’s Top 40 hits, you wouldn’t know she had it in her.

