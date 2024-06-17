3 Embarrassing Rap Songs We Secretly Love

Throughout the course of rap music, there have been hundreds of songs with important messages, stories and directives. In many ways hip-hop music, as Public Enemy frontman Chuck D has said, is “CNN for Black people.” It tells stories other mediums won’t. However, not every rap song is worthy of a Pulitzer Prize.

Videos by American Songwriter

Indeed, some rap songs make listeners blush or even feel embarrassed. They’re songs that go maybe too far in one direction, highlighting a frivolous person or someone too focused on the carnal. And while those songs can be entertaining and fun, they are also worthy of shaking your head. Here below, we wanted to highlight a trio of such tunes. These are three embarrassing rap songs we secretly love.

[RELATED: Beastie Boys Aren’t Fans of Their Breakout Hit]

“Just Lose It” from Encore by Eminem (2004)

Seemingly a weak carbon copy of past Eminem singles that have done well or been written more masterfully (like “Without Me”), this song from the rapper’s 2004 LP Encore remains catchy in some ways. It’s magnetic like a car crash and, as fans listen, they begin to wonder if Eminem is losing it himself. In 2007, Eminem nearly overdosed, and the period prior to that included a lot of drug use and poor creative choices (there are literal fart sounds on this track). And “Just Lose It” is one of the prime examples, despite it still showcasing at least some of the charm Em was known for.

“Candy Shop” from Massacre by 50 Cent (2005)

Since the dawn of the 21st century, few rap artists have been as successful as 50 Cent. He can rhyme and he can sing. He’s versatile. And he has a reputation for being muscle-bound and a deft businessman. He has something for everyone! But this song from his 2005 LP Massacre is just silly. While the track marked 50’s third No. 1 single on the Billboard Hot 100, it’s nevertheless a cheap effort at selling immature sexual ideas. The beat is hot but the lyrics are too much.

“(You Gotta) Fight for Your Right (To Party!),” from Licensed to Ill by Beastie Boys (1986)

In a time when hip-hop music was not of the mainstream, this song helped push it forward. The song from the rap trio’s debut LP Licensed to Ill hit No. 7 on the Billboard Hot 100 in 1987 and with it, frat-rap was essentially born. But while the Beasties, including member Mike D, have said that the song was a parody—”There were tons of guys singing along to ‘Fight for Your Right’ who were oblivious to the fact it was a total goof on them,” he said— the track lives on as one that amps-up fans and gets many in the mood for a night on the town. It’s a goofy, albeit fun song that cares more about beer and girls than it does growing up.

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Photo: Beastie Boys “Fight For Your Right” Video / YouTube