Fire Breaks Out at Carrie Underwood’s Tennessee Home on Father’s Day, Caused by Off-Road ATV

Carrie Underwood and her family are unharmed after a fire broke out at her Tennessee home on Sunday (June 16) evening.

Videos by American Songwriter

Last night at 9:42 P.M. teams from eight stations responded to a fire at Underwood’s home, according to Williamson County Fire Rescue. Officials told News 2 that they traveled up a long road before turning up a long driveway to find flames coming out of the garage at the house. Fairview Fire provided a tanker truck and worked with other agencies to extinguish the structure fire.

Crews told the news outlet they were able to “knock down the fire quickly” and prevented it from spreading into the home. Fortunately, the Underwood home had a 10,000-gallon water tank to which firefighters were able to connect to extinguish the fire. Some responders stayed on the scene for hours to make sure the embers did not reignite.

An Off-Road UTV Started the Fire at Carrie Underwood’s Home

“There was a fire on the property on Sunday night, which was quickly contained,” a statement from a spokesperson for Underwood said. “There was no fire damage to the primary residence, and the family and their pets were unharmed.”

Dinah Wade, a spokesperson for Williamson County Fire told The Tennessean an off-road UTV caught fire and started the blaze inside Carrie Underwood’s garage. While it was a frightening evening for the country superstar, her family, and their pets, everyone came out unharmed.

Thanks to the water tank and the fast-acting first responders, the flames did not reach the residence. However, Wade pointed out that they could smell smoke inside the home. The spokesperson also noted that one of the family’s pets refused to leave the family throughout the ordeal.

Fire crews stayed on the scene for hours due to pockets of fire lingering in the walls of the garage after they extinguished the bulk of the blaze.

At this time, no damage estimate is available for the fire. However, an appraiser valued Underwood’s property at a little over $11 million earlier this year.

Featured Image by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for Songwriters Hall Of Fame