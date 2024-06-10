4 Songs for People Who Say They Don’t Like the Who 

Not a big fan of The Who? You’re not alone. Even though they’re one of the most important rock bands of the late 1960s and early 1970s, many didn’t vibe with their particular brand of English hard rock. Still, we might be able to change your mind about the band with a few deep cuts that go beyond hits like “Who Are You” and “Won’t Get Fooled Again”. Let’s look at a few songs for people who say they don’t like The Who!

1. “Love, Reign O’er Me”

One of many great songs from the 1973 album Quadrophenia, “Love, Reign O’er Me” is a true rock opera classic. It’s one of the band’s songs that truly distinguishes them from other rock bands that were getting big in the early 70s. It’s a great example of how Pete Townshend was able to channel his creativity into something truly unique for the era.

2. “Pinball Wizard”

If you don’t like The Who, this track might change your mind. In a way, it’s one of the best songs to listen to if you want to explore the major turning point in rock music in the 1960s. Nobody else was making music quite like this.

3. “The Song Is Over”

“The Song Is Over” almost didn’t make it to Who’s Next in 1971. It was originally part of another rock opera album that ended up getting scrapped. Luckily, we got it as the closing track for one of the band’s biggest albums to date. It’s a theatrical, powerful ballad that morphs into crazy instrumentals. And that guitar solo is nothing short of legendary.

4. “Eminence Front”

It’s Hard is a bit controversial, namely because the band didn’t want to release it back in 1982. It’s a rough album, but it does have a few gems. “Eminence Front” features Townshend’s iconic vocals and a clear message about how ridiculous the wealthy are. It’s a little funky, a little synthy, and a great piece of work on an otherwise polarizing record.

