“I’ve Had Enough of It”: Roger Daltrey Is Ditching His Iconic Scream for Good

Any fan of 1960s and 1970s rock music knows the iconic Roger Daltrey scream. Unfortunately, it looks like Daltrey is done with it.

Videos by American Songwriter

Daltrey is currently kicking off a short summer tour of the United States, with the first date starting tonight at Keswick Theatre in Glenside, Pennsylvania. Fans have been buzzing about the tour for weeks, anticipating a ton of the best material from his time in The Who.

While fans will definitely get to hear some great The Who classics, they shouldn’t expect to hear Daltrey’s famous scream.

“I’m not gonna do the scream,” Daltrey said very clearly in a recent interview with Billboard. “I’m gonna get the f***ing audience to do the scream.”

It might seem odd that the “Without Your Love” hitmaker would outsource the scream to his audience. However, he has a pretty good reason for it.

“I’ve done that scream for 55 years, and I’ve had enough of it,” he continued. “I don’t even want to try it now; it’s brutal on the vocal cords. They can do the scream, and I’ll do everything else. I’m more into singing these days. At the age of 80, I think I deserve to be.”

We’d have to agree. Many rock stars that have been performing for decades like Daltrey are currently suffering from the aftereffects of screeching on stage for years. Specifically, Jon Bon Jovi comes to mind, as he just had to go through vocal cord medialization surgery.

What Can Fans Expect From Roger Daltrey’s Tour?

Even if fans may not get to hear that iconic scream, Daltrey’s upcoming tour is going to be a real treat. Per a press release for the tour, it looks like fans can expect to hear a ton of great songs from The Who, a few deep cuts, killer solos, and “other surprises”.

[Buy Tickets To See Roger Daltrey Live In 2024]

“I just want to branch out and do something different,” Daltrey said in the previous interview. “It’s gonna be quite interesting. I’m just determined to enjoy myself and explore the freedom I’ve got to do what I want to do on this tour, and let’s see where it ends up.”

Photo by Rick Kern

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.