4 Songs From 1960 That Every Baby Boomer Knows by Heart

If you’re a baby boomer, particularly an “elder” baby boomer who got to enjoy music from the year 1960, I bet you still know the following four hit songs in pop and country music by heart. Let’s go back in time, shall we?

“It’s Now Or Never” by Elvis Presley

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Naturally, an Elvis Presley hit makes it to our list of baby boomer-beloved songs from the year 1960. “It’s Now Or Never” remains Presley’s biggest career hit and also one of the highest-selling singles of any artist of all time, with over 20 million copies sold globally. This tune was quite the pop hit in 1960, peaking at No. 1 across the US, Canada, UK, and Europe. Even if you weren’t a Presley fan in 1960, you definitely heard this song a lot that year.

Videos by American Songwriter

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The Everly Brothers had quite the hit on their hands with this cheeky tune about a man who was publicly humiliated by his former love. “Cathy’s Clown” was written by Don Everly and featured him and Phil’s iconic harmonies. The structure of the song is also unique and memorable, as it lacks any verses. “Cathy’s Clown” peaked at No. 1 in the US and UK in 1960, and it has since been covered by musicians like Reba McEntire, Johnny Hallyday, and even John Lennon.

“Everybody’s Somebody’s Fool” by Connie Francis

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Connie Francis’ memorable voice carried this country pop tune all the way to the top of the charts in 1960. “Everybody’s Somebody’s Fool” was a radio favorite that peaked at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 and also did very well in Europe, particularly Germany.

“I’m Sorry” by Brenda Lee from ‘Brenda Lee’

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I couldn’t leave this lovely countrypolitan song by Brenda Lee off this list. “I’m Sorry” was a smash hit for a very young Lee, who was only 15 years old when the song was released in mid-1960. It was an enormous hit that topped the Hot 100 and several other charts. And while it wasn’t initially popular on country-specific radio, the song would later become a country standard. “I’m Sorry” is a pioneering example of the Nashville sound that would come to dominate the airwaves in due time.

(Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images)