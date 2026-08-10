6 of the Best Country Songs Turning 60 This Year

So much of the musical legacy of the late 1960s is wrapped up in psychedelia and the lingering aftermath of the British invasion. But rock ‘n’ roll was hardly the only thing on the radio at this time, as any country fan could proudly attest. Indeed, the late 1960s saw some of the all-time best country tunes come into the world, and some of them are celebrating their 60th anniversary this year.

In celebration, we take a look at six of the best country songs from 1966, all of which turned the big 6-0 in 2026.

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“You Ain’t Woman Enough (To Take My Man)” by Loretta Lynn

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If there’s one thing Loretta Lynn proved over her decades-long career, it’s that no one can do a sassy, middle-finger song quite like Loretta. “You Ain’t Woman Enough (To Take My Man)” preceded “Fist City” by a couple of years, but it has all of the same no-nonsense grit and red-hot burns lobbed at the “other woman.”

“The Bottle Let Me Down” by Merle Haggard

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Merle Haggard had no small shortage of good drinking songs, and “The Bottle Let Me Down” is among them. The 1966 single follows the classic country narrative of a man drinking away his sorrows over a lost love. The song peaked at No. 3 on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart and has become a country standard in the years since.

“Think Of Me” by Buck Owens

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Buck Owens and his Buckaroos released “Think Of Me” on their 1966 album, Open Up Your Heart. The track features Owens’ distinct country twang with a Southwestern flair, courtesy of the Rumba beat on the drums and twinkling acoustic guitar. “Think Of Me” spent a whopping five months on the country charts, cementing its status as a classic country song even sixty years later.

“There Goes My Everything” by Jack Greene

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Many artists have released their versions of “There Goes My Everything”, which Dallas Frazier wrote in 1965. But the most popular version is far and away Jack Greene’s, which he released the following year. The languid, lovesick tune achieved some crossover success when it peaked at No. 65 on the Billboard Hot 100. It also won multiple Country Music Association Awards, including Song of the Year.

“Sweet Thang” by Nat Stuckey

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Nat Stuckey released “Sweet Thang” in August 1966, after which it broke into the Top 5 of the Billboard Hot Country Singles chart. Stuckey’s casual delivery over the shuffling country beat makes this song sound surprisingly lackadaisical, considering it’s about a woman who chases her tomcatting husband around town, calling for Sweet Thang. But hey—if it works, it works.

“I’m A People” by George Jones

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Closing out this list of 1966 country songs turning 60 this year is a wacky novelty song from George Jones called “I’m A People”. The song sounds absurd, and Jones’ nasal tenor in the verses makes it even goofier. Still, he was really onto something when he suggested that monkeys in the zoo have an easier life than us peoples.

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