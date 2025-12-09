4 Songs From 1971 That Defined the Singer-Songwriter Era

Singer-songwriters ruled the early ’70s. These artists penned meditative lyrics that instantly captured listeners’ attention. These performers weren’t flashy and didn’t demand large rooms full of people. These artists demanded hushed crowds and full attention. From reflections on the world at large to soul-bearing love songs, these four songs from 1971 defined the singer-songwriter era.

“Case of You” (Joni Mitchell)

Joni Mitchell’s “Case of You” is one of the most stunning songs ever written. Few could argue against that fact. Mitchell lists all the reasons the object of her affection is all wrong for you, but like the obliterating allure of a drink, she can’t escape his draw.

Mitchell puts her expert lyricism to good use here, drawing a comparison between bad habits and bad men. It’s a masterclass in love song writing. As with most of her songs, Mitchell’s unique perspective shines on this 1971 release.

“Vincent” (Don McLean)

Don McLean’s “Vincent” is about much more than its namesake artist. Though the singer-songwriter does well to illustrate how Vincent Van Gogh fared in his life, the lyrics can be taken as a meditation on artistry as a whole.

Like Van Gogh, many artists are underappreciated in their time. Many can’t decipher what well-earned perspective an artist is trying to gift the world until years later, when it rings prescient.

“You’ve Got a Friend” (James Taylor)

James Taylor shared “You’ve Got a Friend” in 1971. This ballad, penned by Carole King, is the epitome of singer-songwriterdom. It’s simple yet emotionally rich. It’s poignant yet easy to listen to.

This song doesn’t need flashy instrumentation to be great. It’s best served by a simple acoustic accompaniment, which Taylor delivered perfectly.

“It’s Too Late” (Carole King)

Speaking of Carole King, we have to mention “It’s Too Late” when discussing 1971-released singer-songwriter staples. Though more heavily produced than the other songs on this list, this King track epitomized the genre.

King is one of the most celebrated singer-songwriters to come out of the ’70s. Her sincere lyrics and powerful voice made her successful behind the scenes and on stage. While the other artists on this list both sing and write songs, earning the title of singer-songwriter, King wrote for more than just her own catalog, living the truest sense of the descriptor.

