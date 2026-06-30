4 Songs From the 1960s That Everyone Knows but Can Never Name

The 1960s saw the rise of groups like The Beatles and The Rolling Stones, as well as folk-rock artists like Bob Dylan. This era brought us plenty of songs that are easy to identify after one listen. However, there are also recognizable songs from the 1960s that might be harder to place. Here are a few of those.

“Green Onions” by Booker T. & The M.G’s

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You might recognize this one from The Sandlot. “Green Onions” is one of the most popular R&B instrumentals of the 60s, and arguably, ever. There’s something about that groove that feels timeless.

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“Green Onions” was actually supposed to be called “Funky Onions”. However, it was changed because someone from Stax Records thought that “Funky Onions” was too suggestive.

“For What It’s Worth” by Buffalo Springfield

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Stephen Stills wrote this one in about 15 minutes, not long after witnessing a police riot in LA. Stills was initially inspired by the Vietnam War and wanted to write something in relation to that, but the song ended up becoming about both conflicts. He talked about this experience in Neil Young: Long May You Run: The Illustrated History.

“…A whole company of black and white LAPD in full Macedonian battle array in shields and helmets and all that,” he shared. “And they’re lined up across the street, and I just went, ‘Whoa! Why are they doing this?’ There was no reason for it. I went back to Topanga, and that other song turned into ‘For What It’s Worth,’ and it took as long to write as it took me to settle on the changes and write the lyrics down…”

The song’s title actually isn’t used in the lyrics at all, which might make this one tricky to identify.

“The Theme from ‘A Summer Place’” by Percy Faith & His Orchestra

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Even though it was originally used in the 1959 movie A Summer Place, there’s something about this song that feels so familiar.

Fun fact: this song is still the longest-running instrumental ever on the Billboard Hot 100. It also became the first movie theme ever to win Record of the Year at the Grammys in 1961.

“Miserlou” by Dick Dale & His Del-Tones

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This song’s origins actually trace back to a folk song from the Eastern Mediterranean, and it was recorded by several people early in the twentieth century. However, “Miserlou” didn’t truly gain widespread popularity until Dick Dale released this version.

You might recognize this one from 1994’s Pulp Fiction, or as a sample used in the Black Eyed Peas’ “Pump It”.

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