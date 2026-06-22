4 Songs From the 1970s That Have Solid Life Advice Worth Taking Decades Later

The world of today looks virtually unrecognizable from the world of the 1970s, in terms of popular songs, social norms, traditions, technology, and beyond. But some life advice never changes, no matter how much time has passed, and these four songs from the 1970s prove it. Sure, life might look different in the 2020s.

Nevertheless, the advice from these hit tracks still holds up.

Videos by American Songwriter

“The Gambler” by Kenny Rogers

Play video

What better way to kick off a list of 1960s and 70s songs with life advice than “The Gambler”, a 1978 track about an old gambler offering guidance to a wayward narrator in exchange for some booze? Even all these years later, the advice the gambler provided rings true.

“You’ve got to know when to hold ‘em, know when to fold ‘em, know when to walk away, know when to run / You never count your money when you’re sittin’ at the table / There’ll be time enough for countin’ when the dealin’s done.”

“Stairway To Heaven” by Led Zeppelin

Play video

“Stairway To Heaven” might be one of those songs that grew tiresome for Led Zeppelin after it became a gargantuan hit in the early 1970s. But for everyone else, this rocking ballad—and the life advice that Robert Plant hides among the lyrics—never gets old.

“If there’s a bustle in your hedgerow, don’t be alarmed now / It’s just a spring clean for the May queen / Yes, there are two paths you can go by, but in the long run / There’s still time to change the road you’re on.”

“Vienna” by Billy Joel

Play video

As someone who has felt burnt out since freshman year of high school, this writer can attest to using “Vienna” by Billy Joel as my own musical pep talk countless times. No matter how old I get, the lyrics still feel like Joel is singing them straight to me, offering me patient guidance while I work through my frazzled emotions.

“You’ve got your passion, you’ve got your pride / But don’t you know that only fools are satisfied? / Dream on, but don’t imagine they’ll all come true / When will you realize Vienna waits for you?”

“Let It Be” by The Beatles

Play video

“Let It Be”, the title track to the final Beatles album, will close out this list of 1970s songs with great, timeless life advice. Paul McCartney later said he wrote the song after his late mother, who died when McCartney was only a young teen, visited him in a dream. Although this experience was undoubtedly ultra-personal, McCartney managed to craft a universally relatable song out of it.

“And when the night is cloudy, there is still a light that shines on me / Shine until tomorrow, let it be / I wake up to the sound of music / Mother Mary comes to me / Speaking words of wisdom, let it be.”

Photo by Jasper Dailey/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images