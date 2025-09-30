4 Songs That Perfectly Imitated Another Era—and Nearly Outshined the Originals

It’s easy (and often done) to look backwards for inspiration. Countless bands have taken notes from those that came before them, borrowing their sound and tweaking it for a modern audience. The four bands below did just that. These songs perfectly imitated another era, and while doing so, nearly eclipsed the songs they were paying homage to. Revisit these retro-tinged anthems below.

“Are You Gonna Be My Girl” (Jet)

You’d be forgiven for thinking that Jet‘s “Are You Gonna Be My Girl” was a lost track from the ’60s rock movement. The Australian band perfectly emulated that era, despite releasing this hit in 2003. They nailed the rough-around-the-edges guitar playing that was paramount in the ’60s, not to mention the timeless yet straightforward chorus that bands back then honed in on. This song may not have eclipsed the actual rock classics from the ’60s, but they flew pretty close to the sun.

“Rehab” (Amy Winehouse)

Amy Winehouse was the queen of the pastiche. Her entire career was characterized by a keen interpretation of music from the classic crooners of the ’60s. Winehouse wasn’t just a pale imitation, though. She added something deeply modern to the mix, breathing new life into a style of music that had all but run its course. While any Winehouse song could be included on this list, the best example of her imitating another era while incorporating contemporary ideas is “Rehab.”

“Buddy Holly” (Weezer)

While the guitars in Weezer‘s “Buddy Holly” are unmistakably ’90s, the song’s format is undeniably a tribute to ’50s rock. On top of name-dropping a rock giant from the era, the chord structure and doo-wop chorus are taken straight out of a retro playbook. This tongue-in-cheek homage to the rock of old is so fine-tuned that it has surpassed parody and instead become a stellar song in its own right.

“The Getting By” (The Killers)

The Killers‘ discography is riddled with ’80s references, particularly Bruce Springsteen. At some point in their career, they dropped their ’90s angst for something rounder and notably optimistic—the striving optimism paired with instantly catchy melodies that Springsteen pushed in his heyday. “The Getting By” is a prime example of this. The band wrote about their troubles and masked them under a ’80s-tinged guitar line. It’s a stellar example of using your influences and expounding upon them.

