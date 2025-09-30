4 Underrated Prog-Rock Masterpieces That Every Aspiring Musician Must Study

Need some underrated prog-rock masterpieces to pad your music collection? The following four records deserve way more love, in my opinion. And if you’re an aspiring musician, you might learn a thing or two from these beautifully composed albums.

‘Tubular Bells’ by Mike Oldfield (1973)

This gem of an album came out during the golden year of progressive rock, so it’s not entirely surprising that Tubular Bells slipped under the radar to some degree. This is Mike Oldfield’s debut record, and if the title doesn’t ring a bell (ha!), I bet you’ve still heard it at some point. This album’s introduction was used in the film The Exorcist. And it’s so much more than soundtrack fodder. I recommend listening to this instrumental masterpiece from start to finish on vinyl, if you can find it.

‘Still Life’ by Van Der Graaf Generator (1976)

I’m a prog-rock fan, though not a diehard one. Still, in writing this list, I discovered and listened to Still Life by Van Der Graaf Generator for the first time. And I have to say, I’m impressed. Apparently, this 1976 album was overshadowed by the band’s comeback album from the previous year, Godbluff. It’s a shame, because this album is an extremely strong follow-up. There’s so much brooding energy on this album, I’m surprised more people haven’t heard of it… myself included, before I stumbled upon it.

‘The Land Of Grey And Pink’ by Caravan (1971)

Diehard prog fans have probably heard this record a million times, but those new to the genre may not have heard of it at all. Caravan’s obscure yet delightful 1971 album The Land Of Grey And Pink is an almost flawless whirlwind of prog, psychedelia, and even jazz elements. You might just get lost in it.

‘Obscured By Clouds’ by Pink Floyd (1972)

Is anything that Pink Floyd produced truly underrated? Compared to their biggest albums, I’d confidently say Obscured By Clouds for 1972 is certainly worthy of a spot on our list of underrated prog-rock masterpieces.

The response to this record has been mixed, even in retrospect. However, the folk elements on this record are divine, in my opinion. Even if this particular era of the band isn’t your favorite, Obscured By Clouds is still worth a listen. I recommend watching the French film La Vallée, and the album served as the soundtrack to this film.

