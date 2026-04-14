Liam Gallagher, Peter Hook, and Billy Idol React to Their Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Inductions

While the competition continues on American Idol, Monday’s episode featured more than performances from the Top 11. With only nine singers moving forward, the contestants had the chance to win over the judges and fans at home by covering songs from members of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Although Ryan Seacrest revealed the Top 9, the main highlight of the night was announcing the 2026 Rock Hall class – sparking reactions from Liam Gallagher, Peter Hook, and Billy Idol.

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As the remaining contestants hoped to launch their careers by becoming the next American Idol, the Rock Hall looked to honor those who paved the way. Looking at the 2026 Rock Hall class, it included:

Phil Collins Billy Idol Iron Maiden Joy Division/New Order Oasis Sade Luther Vandross Wu-Tang Clan

For Wu-Tang Clan and Luther Vandross, the Rock Hall induction came in the first year they were nominated. While it also marked the first time Collins was nominated as a solo artist, he joined the Rock Hall when Genesis was inducted. But no matter what – the hitmaker will enter a select group of artists who have been honored twice.

Oasis Uses “Reverse Psychology” To Enter Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame

With the news still setting in, Liam Gallagher shared his thoughts on gaining entry into the Rock Hall. For fans of Oasis, they easily remember the criticism Gallagher hurled at the organization in the past. But according to the singer, it was all part of the plan.

Reverse psychology vibes in the area Oasis RnR hall of farmers I mean famers — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) April 14, 2026

Sharing a post on Twitter, Gallagher revealed, “Reverse psychology vibes in the area Oasis RnR hall of farmers I mean famers.”

Gallagher followed that post with another one, thanking those fans who continued to support Oasis even through their hiatus. “I wanna thank all the people who voted for us it’s a real honour ever since I was a little kid and singing in the shower I’d dream about 1 day being in the RnR hall of fame it’s true what they say anything is possible if you have a dream LG.”

I wanna thank all the people who voted for us it’s a real honour ever since I was a little kid and singing in the shower I’d dream about 1 day being in the RnR hall of fame it’s true what they say anything is possible if you have a dream LG x — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) April 14, 2026

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Billy Idol Labels His Induction “Incredible”

Billy Idol also broke his silence on receiving a nod from the Rock Hall. Having been nominated before, Idol expressed his excitement about adding his name to the history of music. “It’s really exciting. I can’t believe it. It’s incredible. It’s just fantastic to think that something I was doing for the sheer love of the scene we were in back in the ’70s, the punk rock scene. We were doing it for the love. We had no idea it was going to explode and lead to me doing this for 50 years. So it’s all really incredible and something I just couldn’t have imagined when I was starting out.”

What started as nothing more than a love for music slowly transitioned into a lasting career that brought Idol fame, accolades, and now immortality. “It’s just been fantastic, being part of this musical revolution we really believed in and to be pushing the culture along. It’s been really fun, and a dream come true. And then this is just icing on the cake, just… wow, what an honour! I almost can’t put it into words. To be able to have your peers vote you in and that, it’s pretty special.”

Peter Hook Remembers Ian Curtis As Joy Division And New Order Added To 2026 Class

Adding his voice to the conversation was Peter Hook, the co-founder of Joy Division and New Order. Much like Gallagher and Idol, the musician revealed how special it was to hear their names called. “I’d just like to say how wonderfully pleased I am to be finally accepted into the Cleveland Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. I’ve been looking forward to it for years, so I definitely am going to make the most of it.”

The special moment came with a reminder from Hook as he never forgot the person who helped their legacy flourish. Before New Order, there was Joy Division, helmed by Ian Curtis. Formed in the late 1970s, the band only released two studio albums before Curtis sadly took his own life. Disbanding after his death, New Order was created.

Never forgetting his friend, Hook added, “I’d like to say that this is for Ian Curtis and for all our fans of both bands. Without you, we would be nothing. So, thank you so much. I will see you on [induction] night.”

As excitement continues to build, the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame ceremony will celebrate the lasting impact of artists who helped shape generations of music. The 2026 Induction Ceremony is set for Saturday, November 14, in Los Angeles, and will debut on ABC and Disney+ in December.

(Photo by John Parra/Getty Images)