4 Songs You Didn’t Know Jonathan Davis Wrote for Korn

Lead singer Johnathan Davis of the rock band Korn is known for his Earth-shaking voice. The 53-year-old Bakersfield, California-born songwriter and performer helped bring on the nu metal evolution of the late 1990s and early 2000s. And today his band is going strong, having recently released their latest album, Requiem, in 2022.

But while many know his sounds and have heard his band’s songs, some may not know that Davis is responsible for co-writing some of Korn’s biggest hits. To that end, here below, we wanted to dive into four such songs that he helped pen.

1. “Freak on a Leash”

Written by Jonathan Davis, James Shaffer, Reginald Arvizu, Brian Welch, David Silveria

Likely Korn’s best-known song, this track dropped in 1998 on the band’s popular LP, Follow the Leader, later released as a formal single in 1999. Music fans of a certain age likely remember the very vivid music video for the song, played often on MTV and featuring a bullet traveling through scene after scene, cutting through various objects. As far as the song, itself, though, Davis sings about his frustrations with the world around him, offering,

Something takes a part of me

Something lost and never seen

Every time I start to believe

Something’s raped and taken from me, from me

Life’s gotta always be messing with me (you wanna see the light)

Can’t they chill and let me be free? (So do I)

Can’t I take away all this pain? (You wanna see the light)

I try to every night, all in vain, in vain

Sometimes I cannot take this place

Sometimes it’s my life I can’t taste

Sometimes I cannot feel my face

You’ll never see me fall from grace

2. “Coming Undone”

Written by Scott Spock, Graham Edwards, Lauren Christy, Jonathan Davis, James Shaffer, Reginald Arvizu, David Silveria

Released on Korn’s 2005 album, See You on the Other Side, this guitar-driven, especially rhythmic song bridges the percussive instrumentation with the industrial wails of Davis’ vocals. The lead singer belts lyrics about falling apart at the seams, seemingly unable to keep himself together as the world around him does similarly. He sings,

Keep holding on

When my brain’s ticking like a bomb

Guess the black thoughts

Have come again to get me

Sweet bitter words

Unlike nothing I’ve heard

Sing along, mockingbird

You don’t affect me

That’s right

Deliverance of my heart

Please strike

Be deliberate

Wait, I’m coming undone

Irate, I’m coming undone

Too late, I’m coming undone

What looks so strong, so delicate

3. “Falling Away From Me”

Written by Jonathan Davis, James Shaffer, Reginald Arvizu, Brian Welch, David Silveria

This song is about the very difficult subjects of domestic abuse and child abuse. Released as the lead single from their iconic 1999 album, Issues, it was first heard during an episode of the cartoon South Park, known for its edgy, at times dark subject matter. On the dark track, Davis pulls no punches, singing,

Hey, I’m feeling tired

My time, is gone today

You flirt with suicide

Sometimes, that’s okay

Do what others say

I’m here, standing hollow

Falling away from me

Falling away from me

Day, is here fading

That’s when, I would say

I flirt with suicide

Sometimes kill the pain

I can always say

It’s gonna be better tomorrow

Falling away from me

Falling away from me

4. “Got the Life”

Written by Jonathan Davis, James Shaffer, Reginald Arvizu, Brian Welch, David Silveria

Released on the band’s 1998 album, Follow the Leader, this is another of the band’s most popular songs. this track is all rage, all feeling, all push and propelling force. Davis burns like a bonfire on the song, which is especially catchy for the band. On it, he sings,

Hate, something, sometime, someway

Something kick off the front floor

Mine, something inside I’ll never ever follow

So give me something

That is for real, I’ll never ever follow

Get your boogie on

Get your boogie on

Hate, something, somewhere, each day

Feeling ripped off again now

Why? This shit inside, now everyone will follow

So give me nothing, just feel

And now this shit will follow

God paged me

“You’ll never see the life”, who wants to see?

God told me

I’ve already got the life, oh, I say

