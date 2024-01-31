Lenny Kravitz Discusses Career in Music and Being Told He “Wasn’t White Enough”

While known for songs like “Fly Away”,” I Belong to You”, and “American Woman”, Lenny Kravitz was once nothing more than a young boy growing up in New York City. Born to news producer Sy Kravitz and actress Roxie Roker, the singer learned about the entertainment industry from a young age. He even went to school with future celebrities like Nicolas Cage and Slash. Although Kravitz eventually sold over 40 million albums and became a Grammy-winning artist, he recently discussed his struggles breaking into the industry.

Recalling the music industry during the 1980s, Kravitz told People that many labels refused to sign him due to his look. “I was told my music wasn’t Black enough or wasn’t white enough.” The singer added, “I was told that I need to make the music that Black people commercially are making that’s on the radio, so you’ll have success. And I just could never get with any of that. I was going to make the music that I made.”

Lenny Kravitz Continues To Find Inspiration

Although labels wanted him to make a choice when it came to his music, Kravitz remained true to himself and his style. Letting his music do the talking, he released his debut album Let Love Rule in 1989. Drawing inspiration from groups like Led Zeppelin and The Jackson 5, the singer explained, “The inspiration was everything that I’d learned from a child to then musically. Blues, gospel, jazz, reggae, pop, R&B, rock and roll, everything. Mixed with the world that [daughter] Zoë’s mom and I were creating. Our world, our family, our circle of friends, just peace and love and spirit. And that’s what came out.”

Besides winning numerous awards throughout his career in music, Kravitz also branched out into Hollywood. He appeared in films like Precious and even The Hunger Games franchise. With the singer on the cusp of receiving the People’s Music Icon Award, he noted how he continues to find inspiration. “It’s sort of amazing to me that I could be where I am now and feel fresh and hungry.”

Looking forward to what the future holds, Kravitz will release his twelfth studio album, Blue Electric Light, on March 15, 2024. The album also features his newest single “TK421.”

(Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)