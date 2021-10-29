New Video: Watch Olivia Vedder (Daughter of Eddie) Sing “My Father’s Daughter” at Ohana Fest

Olivia Vedder, the 17-year-old daughter of famed Pearl Jam frontman Eddie Vedder, is following in her father’s footsteps.

Earlier this year, Olivia gave her first-ever live performance of the song “My Father’s Daughter” at the California-based Ohana Festival when her dad filled in for the Kings of Leon after the group had to bow out due to a family illness.

When the band announced they could not attend the festival, Vedder gathered a last-minute backing band, which included Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith and Pearl Jam touring member and former Chili Pepper guitarist Josh Klinghoffer, and stepped in to take over the slot.

But at the same festival, Olivia performed her song, which is also part of the Sean Penn drama Flag Day, released in August. And on Tuesday (October 26), Eddie posted the video of his daughter on his YouTube page. Check out her performance below.

In addition to Olivia, the Flag Day soundtrack also includes Eddie, who collaborated with Glen Hansard on a total of eight new compositions, and Cat Power, who contributed three more new songs. In August, Pearl Jam shared a Twitter post promoting Olivia and her original song, saying, “’My Father’s Daughter’ from the upcoming film, Flag Day, sung by Olivia Vedder and written by @Glen_Hansard and Eddie Vedder. Watch the full video: http://FlagDay.lnk.to/MFDvid.”

Like father like daughter. Check out the studio recording of the track.

(Photo: Josh Klinghoffer)