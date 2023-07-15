4 Songs You Didn’t Know Ludacris Wrote for Other Artists

Ludacris isn’t just an acclaimed rapper, he’s also a fearless songwriter. A chameleon of sorts, Ludacris is able to adapt to a variety of artists and genres when it comes to songwriting. Throughout his storied career, the award-winning rapper has written songs for artists across the board. Check some of them out below.

1. “Loverboy” (remix) by Mariah Carey ft. Ludacris, Da Brat, Shawnna and Twenty II

Written by Mariah Carey, Ludacris, Da Brat, Shawnna and Twenty II, Larry Blackmon and Thomas Jenkins

“Loverboy” was already a hit when Ludacris hopped on the remix that was featured on the soundtrack of Mariah Carey’s cult classic film, Glitter. Ludacris, Da Brat, Shawnna and Twenty II all contribute their own raps to the remix, with Ludacris and Shawnna teaming up on the first verse. Despite the film’s negative reviews, the album hit the Top 10 on the Billboard 200 and No. 1 on the Soundtrack Albums chart.

2. “One Minute Man” by Missy Elliott ft. Ludacris

Written by Missy Elliott, Ludacris and Timbaland

Ludacris isn’t just a featured vocalist on one of Missy Elliott’s hits, he’s also one of the credited writers. The NSFW lyrics have Ludacris rapping, It’s time to set your clock back ’bout as long as you can/I stop daylight, it’s Ludacris the maintenance man/Get your oil changed/I check fluids and transmission/You one-minute fools, you wonder why y’all missin.’ “One Minute Man” was released as the second single off Elliott’s 2001 album, Miss E…So Addictive, and peaked at No. 15 on the Billboard Hot 100.

3. “The Champion” by Carrie Underwood ft. Ludacris

Written by Carrie Underwood, Ludacris, Brett James and Chris DeStefano

It may be a shock to see the iconic rapper’s name next to a country superstar, but Ludacris and Carrie Underwood made for a surprisingly solid pair on “The Champion.” Recorded by Underwood with a guest verse from Ludacris, “The Champion” was used as the theme song for the 2017 Super Bowl. Underwood officially released it as a single in 2018 and it was a bonus track on her album, Cry Pretty.

4. “Why You Up in Here” by Flo Rida ft. Ludacris, Gucci Mane and Git Fresh

Written by Flo Rida, Ludacris, Gucci Mane, Erik Ortiz and Kevin Crowe

Ludacris helped co-wrote this deep cut on Flo Rida’s 2010 album, Only One Flo (Part 1), and he’s also a guest vocalist. “Why You Up in Here” is the final track on the album and Flo Rida recruited the team of fellow rappers Ludacris, Gucci Mane and Git Fresh to help him, with Ludacris rapping, Now I ain’t got no time for silly games/Got no time for silly notions/But get smacked silly for playin’ with my emotions.

