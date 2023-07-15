Lizzo Has Hilarious Response to ‘I Chose You Over Taylor Swift’ Sign at Australia Concert

Lizzo is making it clear that there is absolutely no competition when it comes to women in the industry. During her tour opener in Australia, the “About Damn Time” singer showed quite the love for Taylor Swift after she saw a sign in the crowd that read, “I Chose You Over Taylor Swift Can I Get a Hug.”

Shocked at the sign, she took the mic to thank her audience and the person carrying the sign for attending the concert. “I’m going to start off by saying thank you for coming to my show,” she told the crowd. “I know tickets are expensive to everybody’s shows, so it means the world to me that you’re here.”

“Taylor Swift is amazing as well. And you don’t have to choose, because I’m going to get you tickets to Taylor Swift! I’m just kidding,” she joked, laughing.

“Did she already play? When does she come here? She’s not coming here?” Lizzo went on to ask, “How you choose me over Taylor?”

The singer went on to autograph the sign, reassuring Taylor, “I love TayTay too, there’s no competition here.”

The comments come after her apparent “feud” with Swift after she went on Instagram saying, “The most popular person of today ain’t even comparable to what Beyoncé is doing.” Although Lizzo didn’t name anyone in particular, several assumed she meant Swift, who is currently on her sold-out Eras Tour show. Beyoncé is currently also on her own world tour, which Lizzo attended a few weeks back.

Despite the speculations, this appears to prove there is no bad blood!

Friday night was Lizzo’s first Australian show on her Special tour at the RAC Arena. There, she opened up the show with her fan favorite “Cuz I Love You.” The tour is set to continue this month in Melbourne, Auckland, and Sydney. She will also head to Japan for a show at the Naeba Ski Resort in Niigata and is set to headline Splendour in the Grass which will kick off on July 21st in Byron Bay.

