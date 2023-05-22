5 Songs You Didn’t Know Were Written by Diddy

Known mostly as a label executive, business mogul, producer, and rapper, Diddy‘s impact on hip-hop over the last three decades can only be matched by a handful of people.

Videos by American Songwriter

Earlier this year, we at American Songwriter compiled a list of his 10 best songs, which includes “I’ll Be Missing You” with Faith Evans, “Been Around the World” with The Notorious B.I.G. and Mase, and much more. Along with all-time hits he’s rapped on, his classics as a producer are just as impressive, considering he worked on instrumentals for songs like Notorious B.I.G.’s “Hypnotize” and “Think Of You” by Usher.

[RELATED: Diddy Calls The Notorious B.I.G. the “Greatest Rapper of All Time” on 26th Anniversary of His Death]

However, an under-appreciated skill in Diddy’s arsenal of musical talents is his songwriting. Throughout his career, the New York emcee has landed writing credits on songs from superstars like Kanye West, J-Lo, and more. Here are five songs you didn’t know were written by Diddy.

1. “All Day,” Kanye West (2015)

Meant as a promotional single for Kanye West’s eventual 2016 album, The Life of Pablo, “All Day” was a triumphant moment for the polarizing rapper. Enlisting the help of fellow icons like Paul McCartney, Travis Scott, Mike Dean, Mario Winans, and more, “All Day” peaked at No. 15 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Diddy earned production and writing credits on the song.

2. “One More Chance,” The Notorious B.I.G. (1994)

Written by Christopher Wallace, Sean Combs (Diddy), Reginal D. Ellis, Norman A. Glover, Carl Thompson

“One More Chance” was the seventh song on the track list for Biggie’s debut studio album Ready to Die. The next summer in 1995, B.I.G. put out a remix of the track and titled it “One More Chance/Stay With Me,” which included an entirely new beat and saw Faith Evans sing the hook.

Diddy earned production and writing credits on both renditions of “One More Chance.”

3. “My Life,” Mary J. Blige (1994)

Written by Mary J. Blige, Arlene Del Valle, Chucky Thompson, and Sean Combs (Diddy)

“My Life” is the seventh track on Mary J. Blige’s sophomore studio album of the same name. The album peaked at No. 7 on the Billboard 200 in 1994, and “My Life” was able to reach No. 14 on the Billboard Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart.

Diddy earned production and writing credits on the song.

4. “Honey,” Mariah Carey (1997)

Written by Mariah Carey, Sean Combs, Kamaal Fareed, Steven Jordan, Stephen Hague, Bobby Robinson, Ronald Larkins, Larry Price, and Malcolm McLaren.

In 1997, “Honey” became Mariah Carey’s third single to reach No. 1 on the Hot 100. Sitting atop the chart for three consecutive weeks, the song would be given multiple different remixes, including the “Bad Boy Remix” with Mase and The LOX, which also saw Diddy provide vocals.

Diddy earned production and writing credits on both renditions of “Honey.”

5. “Feelin’ So Good,” Jennifer Lopez (1999)

Written by Sean “Puffy” Combs, Jennifer Lopez, Cory Rooney, Steven Standard, George Logios, Christopher Rios, and Joseph Cartagena

In the summer of 1999, Jennifer Lopez released her debut album, On the 6, which included hits like “Let’s Get Loud” and “Waiting for Tonight.” Additionally, the LP’s fourth track “Feelin’ So Good,” featuring Big Pun and Fat Joe, peaked at No. 51 on the Hot 100, and would also earn a “Bad Boy Remix” adding verses from Diddy and G-Dep.

Diddy earned production and writing credits on both renditions of “Feeling So Good.”

Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for iHeartRadio