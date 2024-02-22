Some of the Most Exciting Exclusives for Record Store Day 2024: Noah Kahan, Paramore, David Bowie, and More

There are 387 exclusive titles hitting record stores on April 20, 2024 for Record Store Day. While it may feel overwhelming to sift through that many titles day-of, there’s no need to fear—here’s a list of artists and albums we’re most excited for so you can rest easy knowing exactly what you’re looking for on Record Store Day.

Paramore, Re: This Is Why—2024 Record Store Day Ambassador

Paramore is releasing a couple of exclusives of their recent album This Is Why as the official Record Store Day Ambassador this year. Re: This Is Why, the remixed 2023 album, is released on slick red vinyl, while a 2-LP Re: This Is Why including the remixes plus the standard album, is available in multiple colors. The single remixed album will have 15,000 copies available, while the 2-LP record will have 10,000 available.

Noah Kahan, I Was/I Am

Noah Kahan’s 2021 album I Was/I Am is getting the Record Store Day First treatment, so it will most likely get a variant pressing later on instead of being an RSD exclusive. This album is pressed on blue vinyl and 15,000 copies will be available, a jump from the 5,000 of Cape Elizabeth from last year.

David Bowie, Waiting in the Sky (Before the Starman Came to Earth)

Pressed on black vinyl, this is an alternative version of Ziggy Stardust featuring a different tracklisting of Ziggy-era recordings from 1971. It includes the song “Velvet Goldmine,” as well as Chuck Berry and Jacques Brel covers. These new tracks take the place of “Starman,” “Suffragette City,” and “Rock ‘n’ Roll Suicide” from the original Ziggy Stardust album, which hadn’t been recorded at the time. This album will have 8,000 copies available.

Talking Heads, Live at WCOZ ’77

For the diehard Talking Heads fans, here’s a live 1977 recording from a Massachusetts radio station. This recording was used in part on the concert album The Name of This Band Is Talking Heads, but was never fully released. Live at WCOZ ’77 is pressed on black vinyl and available in 8,000 copies.

Nas, Illmatic: Remixes & Rarities

Record Store Day is celebrating the 30th anniversary of Nas’ LP Illmatic: Remixes & Rarities with a black vinyl pressing in 2,500 copies. These tracks come from the Nas archives and are packaged in a special edition set, making this version of the seminal album a must-have collector’s item.

Lainey Wilson, “Country’s Cool Again” Record Store Day Single Compilation

This rare gatefold collector’s edition of four Lainey Wilson singles is only available in 850 copies. The record combines her new single “Country’s Cool Again” with her previous hits, “Things a Man Oughta Know,” “Heart Like A Truck,” and “Watermelon Moonshine.”

Linda Ronstadt, The Asylum Albums (1973-1977)

This 4-LP collection highlights Linda Ronstadt’s more country days, featuring multiple albums released between 1973 and 1977. This set will have 3,500 copies available.

Charles Mingus, Reincarnations, Record Store Day Sequel

Reincarnations is a selection of Mingus’ rarities, put together in a collection as a sequel to last year’s Record Store Day exclusive Incarnations. It will be pressed in black vinyl and available in 3,400 copies.

Other Exciting Releases

Wilco, The Whole Love Expanded (3-LP box set, 4,500 copies)

Summer Walker, Over It (Complete Set) (2-LP set, 2,500 copies)

Death Cab For Cutie, Live at the Showbox (2-LP set, pink marbled vinyl, 2,500 copies)

Sabrina Carpenter “Feather” (7″ single, pink vinyl, 2,000 copies)

Lil Uzi Vert Love is Rage (LP, 2,500 copies)

Queen Latifah, Nature of a Sistah

Fleetwood Mac, Rumours (picture disc, 7,500 copies)

For the entire, extensive list, check out the full report from Variety.

