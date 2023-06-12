Bailey Zimmerman Announces 2024 International Headlining Tour

Country music breakout star Bailey Zimmerman is bringing his talents across the pond. The “Rock and A Hard Place” singer announced his international headlining tour on Monday (June 12).
Religiously The Tour is expected to kick off in February 2024 in Los Angeles, California, and will conclude on May 20 in Dublin, Ireland. The upcoming adventure serves as Zimmerman’s largest solo trek to date, as he will make stops in major markets throughout the United States. The chart-topping artist will also perform two nights in England before he hits Scotland and Ireland.
Josh Ross will serve as direct support on the highly anticipated trek. Ross is best known for his viral track “On A Different Night” and his latest release, “Trouble.” Zimmerman turned to social media to share his excitement.
“Religiously. The Tour. 2024. WE GOIN ON TOUR YALL,” wrote the country-rocker. “ I’m bringin’ my boy @joshrossmusic with me… Can I count on y’all to show up and scream your faces off?!?.”
The tour will be in support of his album, Religiously. The Album. The 16-song track list features “Where It Ends,” “Fall In Love,” and “You Don’t Want That Smoke.” The collection became the biggest streaming debut album across all genres and the most-streamed country debut of all time.
Religiously. The Album, Peaked at No. 3 on Billboard’s Top Country Albums chart and No.7 on their all-genre Billboard 200 chart.
Bailey Zimmerman’s 2024 Tour Dates:
Feb. 1 – Los Angeles, Calif. @ The Novo
Feb. 8 – Anaheim, Calif. @ House of Blues
Feb. 9 – Sacramento, Calif. @ Hard Rock Live
Feb. 14 – Salt Lake City, Utah @ The Complex
Feb. 15 – Denver, Colo. @ Fillmore Auditorium
Feb. 17 – Omaha, Neb. @ Steelhouse
Feb. 29 – St. Louis, Mo. @ The Pageant
March 1 – Indianapolis, Ind. @ Egyptian Room at Old National Centre
March 7 – Grand Rapids, Mich. @ GLC Live at 20 Monroe
March 9 – Cincinnati, Ohio @ The Andrew J Brady Music Center
March 14 – Philadelphia, Pa. @ The Fillmore Philadelphia
March 15 – Silver Spring, Md. @ The Fillmore
March 21 – Boston, Mass. @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway
March 22 – New York, N.Y. @ Hammerstein Ballroom
April 12 – Houston, Texas @ 713 Music Hall
April 13 – Irving, Texas @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
May 9 – London, England @ Koko
May 11 – Birmingham, England @ O2 Institute
May 13 – Manchester, England @ Academy 2
May 16 – Glasgow, Scotland @ The Garage
May 19 – Belfast, Ireland @ Limelight
May 20 – Dublin, Ireland @ The Academy, Middle Abbey Street
Photo Credit: Isaac Mason – Courtesy Warner Music Nashville