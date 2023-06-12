Bailey Zimmerman Announces 2024 International Headlining Tour

Country music breakout star Bailey Zimmerman is bringing his talents across the pond. The “Rock and A Hard Place” singer announced his international headlining tour on Monday (June 12).

Religiously The Tour is expected to kick off in February 2024 in Los Angeles, California, and will conclude on May 20 in Dublin, Ireland. The upcoming adventure serves as Zimmerman’s largest solo trek to date, as he will make stops in major markets throughout the United States. The chart-topping artist will also perform two nights in England before he hits Scotland and Ireland.

Josh Ross will serve as direct support on the highly anticipated trek. Ross is best known for his viral track “On A Different Night” and his latest release, “Trouble.” Zimmerman turned to social media to share his excitement.

“Religiously. The Tour. 2024. WE GOIN ON TOUR YALL,” wrote the country-rocker. “ I’m bringin’ my boy @joshrossmusic with me… Can I count on y’all to show up and scream your faces off?!?.”

The tour will be in support of his album, Religiously. The Album. The 16-song track list features “Where It Ends,” “Fall In Love,” and “You Don’t Want That Smoke.” The collection became the biggest streaming debut album across all genres and the most-streamed country debut of all time.

Religiously. The Album, Peaked at No. 3 on Billboard’s Top Country Albums chart and No.7 on their all-genre Billboard 200 chart.

Feb. 1 – Los Angeles, Calif. @ The Novo

Feb. 8 – Anaheim, Calif. @ House of Blues

Feb. 9 – Sacramento, Calif. @ Hard Rock Live

Feb. 14 – Salt Lake City, Utah @ The Complex

Feb. 15 – Denver, Colo. @ Fillmore Auditorium

Feb. 17 – Omaha, Neb. @ Steelhouse

Feb. 29 – St. Louis, Mo. @ The Pageant

March 1 – Indianapolis, Ind. @ Egyptian Room at Old National Centre

March 7 – Grand Rapids, Mich. @ GLC Live at 20 Monroe

March 9 – Cincinnati, Ohio @ The Andrew J Brady Music Center

March 14 – Philadelphia, Pa. @ The Fillmore Philadelphia

March 15 – Silver Spring, Md. @ The Fillmore

March 21 – Boston, Mass. @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway

March 22 – New York, N.Y. @ Hammerstein Ballroom

April 12 – Houston, Texas @ 713 Music Hall

April 13 – Irving, Texas @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

May 9 – London, England @ Koko

May 11 – Birmingham, England @ O2 Institute

May 13 – Manchester, England @ Academy 2

May 16 – Glasgow, Scotland @ The Garage

May 19 – Belfast, Ireland @ Limelight

May 20 – Dublin, Ireland @ The Academy, Middle Abbey Street

Photo Credit: Isaac Mason – Courtesy Warner Music Nashville