4 Stevie Nicks Lyrics That Actually Give Valuable Life Advice

Throughout her career, Stevie Nicks has long upheld the tradition of writing lyrics that both inspire and provoke thought. Here are some of my favorite Nicks lyrics that I think everyone can take a piece of wisdom from.

“Landslide”

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“But time makes you bolder / Even children get older / And I’m getting older too.”

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There are certain lyrics in Nicks’ discography that just outlive others, and this is one of them. “Landslide” is about growing up, change, and contemplating letting go of things that might not serve you anymore. This lyric is honest, and in a way, very comforting. After all, there is a benefit to aging: experience and hard-earned wisdom.

“Dreams”

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“But listen carefully to the sound of your loneliness / Like a heartbeat drives you mad / In the stillness of remembering what you had.”

Intended to be a rebuttal to Lindsey Buckingham’s “Go Your Own Way”, “Dreams” reminds the listener that the past can be the kind of thing that haunts you forever. I suspect that, much like her masterpiece “Silver Springs”, Stevie Nicks was really trying to dig at Buckingham with this particular lyric. It’s very much a reminder of the haunting that old love often brings.

“After The Glitter Fades”

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“Oh you know the dream keeps coming even when you forget to feel.”

Written even more Fleetwood Mac was in the picture, “After The Glitter Fades” is an honest reflection on fame and the realities of the music business. If you listen though, it sounds like Nicks actually has a pretty optimistic take in this tune. She reminds us that the dream stays with you, even when things don’t always look like glitz and glamour.

“If I Were You”

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“But if I were you / I would take the love I’m giving to you.”

Even though most people would interpret this song as being about a relationship where one person lacks trust, I like to interpret “If I Were You” as being sung from one’s more confident self to their less confident self. It’s important to show yourself love and grace, even when you don’t feel worthy.

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