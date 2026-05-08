4 Times a One-Hit Wonder From 1977 Was Actually a Perfect Song

I can think of a one-hit wonder or two from just about every year in the 1970s (including 1977) that could be considered “perfect.” The following four are just a handful of absolutely stunning songs that dropped that year across many different genres, and I think their artists deserved more hits than they got. Let’s dive in, shall we?

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“You Light Up My Life” by Debby Boone

When Debby Boone dropped this soft rock hit in 1977, he career absolutely blew up. The song peaked at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and was Certified Platinum in the US. Honestly, Boone really knew how to sing with a level of emotional sincerity that some vocalists in the late 1970s could only dream of. Considering her talent, I’m surprised that, in the end, “You Light Up My Life” would be her only Top 40 hit on the Hot 100 chart.

“Angel In Your Arms” by Hot

“Angel In Your Arms” was written by Herbert Clayton Ivey, Terrence Woodford, and Tom Brasfield, and became a major hit for the Southern soul group Hot in 1977. It’s your typical earworm soul hit, written about a woman who catches her man being unfaithful. Hot was packed with three very talented vocalists, so I’m surprised that this No. 6 hit was their only Top 40 success on the Hot 100.

Fun fact: Later, “Angel In Your Arms” would become a country hit for Barbara Mandrell in 1985.

“Float On” by The Floaters

How about some more soul? The year 1977 was a great one for the genre, after all. “Float On” by The Floaters was one of the biggest soul hits of the year, focusing on themes like astrology and phone dating that were very popular at the time. It was a genius move to write this pop song, and it was a hefty No. 2 hit on the Hot 100. Sadly, The Floaters never made it to the Hot 100 again and later disbanded in 1982.

“Smoke From A Distant Fire” by Sanford-Townsend Band

How about some classic pop goodness? Sanford-Townsend Band was a blue-eyed soul pop duo from Alabama that wasn’t around long. But they did make their mark with “Smoke From A Distant Fire”. Personally, this one-hit wonder from 1977 is as close to perfect as you can get. That drum-driven intro catapults the listener into dance mode from the start. It definitely deserved to make it to No. 9 on the Hot 100. Unfortunately, the duo never had another hit afterward.

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