George Harrison‘s nickname was “The Quiet Beatle.” He was often overshadowed, at least in the songwriting department, by Paul McCartney and John Lennon’s iconic partnership. Nevertheless, there were several times when Harrison stepped into the spotlight while with the foursome. Check out four such moments, below.

4 Times George Harrison Stepped Into the Spotlight in the Beatles

1. “I Me Mine”

Anyone who watched Peter Jackson’s Get Back will know how hard George Harrison fought for “I Me Mine” to be included on Let It Be. While his bandmates weren’t always convinced of the song, it’s measured by fans as a stunning, jaunting pursuit. Harrison might not have always gotten his songs approved by the board, but we’re glad this one managed to break through the naysayers.

2. “Here Comes the Sun”

Of course, we couldn’t make this list without including “Here Comes the Sun.” For casual Beatles fans, this song is Harrison’s opus. Few songs capture the same warmth as feeling the first tinges of summer. This one does so in spades.

3. “While My Guitar Gently Weeps”

Harrison flexed his astute songwriting mind with “While My Guitar Gently Weeps.” From the meandering, haunting melody to the good sense to bring on Eric Clapton, Harrison must have known he had a classic on his hands after recording this one.

4. “Something”

Few love songs are as simple and moving as this song. Harrison shunned any flashy imagery or blushing metaphors about his lover. Instead he stuck to the basics. Nevertheless, it feels like a powerful effigy of love–perhaps one of the strongest ever.

