Slash Promises That 2025 Is “All About Guns N’ Roses”

Since forming in the 1980s, Guns N’ Roses not only gained international fame but also went through a series of growing pains. While many bands go through lineup changes over the years, Guns N’ Roses once featured musicians like Steven Adler, Izzy Stradlin, Chris Pitman, and numerous others. Although welcoming new members over the years, the band continues to captivate audiences with hit songs like “Sweet Child O’ Mine”, “Paradise City”, and “Welcome To The Jungle.” Not releasing a new album since Chinese Democracy in 2008, Slash recently promised that 2025 was the year for Guns N’ Roses.

Giving an update about his plans in 2024 and 2025, Slash told Loudwire Nights, “I’m going into the studio with the Conspirators [his project with Myles Kennedy], getting a new record done and then after that, 2025 is all about Guns N’ Roses.” Besides revealing his plans to work with the band in 2025, the musician added, “We’re trying to get some things going with that. I think there’s a small tour in the summertime next year. I heard a rumor about that anyway, so that’s going to be focused on that. But prior to that, it’s the S.E.R.P.E.N.T. tour, and then the Conspirators.”

With his workload seeming to grow with each passing month, Slash looked forward to the future as he insisted, “It keeps me out of trouble as they say.”

Slash Teased New Music From Guns N’ Roses Back In 2021

For the past several years, fans have anxiously awaited new music from Guns N’ Roses as Slash continued to tease a resurgence. He said back in 2021, “As far as new Guns is concerned; we haven’t even gotten to that point of really in earnest sitting down and writing. We’ve been doing a lot of material that’s been sort of sitting around for a while. So that will be a whole focused endeavour unto itself.”

Outside of Guns N’ Roses, Slash recently released his solo album Orgy of the Damned, which hit shelves back in May. With stars like Duff and Slash reuniting over the years, it seems that fans’ patience will pay off.

