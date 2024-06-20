Ex-NFL Star Jason Kelce Is Fed up With New-Age Country Music: “Put on Some F—ing Willie Nelson”

Jason Kelce, retired Philadelphia Eagles center and older brother of Taylor Swift’s boyfriend, has expressed concern about what music will be like in 40 years. On a recent episode of the podcast he does with his brother Travis, New Heights, Jason shared his thoughts about traveling into the future and narrowed his worries to music specifically.

“I feel like I can’t go into the future because even trying to relate to, like, kids coming up now… I can’t even think about kids 40 years from now. Like, this is gonna be weird,” Jason said. “What’s the music gonna be in 40 years?”

From there, he focused on different genres of music, wondering about the state of country and hip-hop today. His main concern seemed to be that no one makes music like they used to anymore.

“Hip-hop in the nineties and hip-hop in the eighties when it was done by, like, dudes that were living that life hits way different than, like, now when it’s like auto-tune renditions,” he said. “It’s the same thing in country music. If I have to hear one more country song that’s like, ‘I got my boots in my truck going through the fields.’ Like, what the f–k are we talking about? That’s not country music. That’s not country music.”

Jason Kelce is definitely echoing the thoughts of many music consumers in this day and age. He continued, “Put on some f—ing Willie Nelson,” Jason added. “I am tired of country music and what it has become. It is horses–t. Horses–t.”

Jason Kelce and Brother Travis Talk About Modern Country Music

The brothers then shifted to modern country music that they actually liked, with Travis mentioning that he likes some of the stuff coming out of the industry today.

“Like, I can listen to modern country, and I can listen to, like, modern hip-hop when I’m out in the right environment,” Jason added. “But listening to it to, like, really enjoy it, like Willie Nelson, to me, the way he wrote songs, like Chris Stapleton, obviously, right now.”

Travis agreed, saying, “He’s a super performer,” then added, “That’s what I’m saying. It’s a band. When you’re playing the music and got a voice like that, that’s forever.”

Jason concurred. “Tried and true,” he said.

Featured Image by Lisa Lake/Getty Images for Prime Video