4 Top-Notch Albums Found in Jimi Hendrix’s Record Collection

Jimi Hendrix will be known as one of the world’s greatest guitarists for decades to come. And it’s not super surprising that a musician of his caliber also had fantastic music taste. If you ever find yourself in London, I recommend checking out the Handel & Hendrix Museum on Brook Street. The recreation of Hendrix’s former home contains a very detailed representation of his real-life record collection, which contains countless well-loved classics and deep cuts, including the following four records. Let’s look at just a few standout gems from Jimi Hendrix’s record collection!

Videos by American Songwriter

‘More Real Folk Blues’ by Howlin’ Wolf (1967)

If you want to get into Howlin’ Wolf and classic blues from the 60s, I highly recommend listening to this compilation album. More Real Folk Blues was released in 1967 and is a wonderful collection of Howlin’ Wolf songs from earlier in his career, when he still had that Memphis blues sound. The album’s predecessor, The Real Folk Blues from 1965, is also essential listening.

‘Any Day Now’ by Joan Baez (1968)

For an album completely made up of covers, Joan Baez managed to create something very much her own. Baez’s ninth album, Any Day Now, is a fine double LP that shows Baez doing Dylan (arguably) better than Dylan himself. It’s no surprise that this album made it to No. 30 on the Pop Albums chart back in the late 1960s.

Fun fact: Baez covers “Love Is Just A Four-Letter Word”, a song written by Dylan that was apparently never recorded by him.

‘Goodbye And Hello’ by Tim Buckley (1967)

Psychedelic folk was a common addition to Jimi Hendrix’s record collection, so finding Tim Buckley’s sophomore album, Goodbye And Hello, in the pile isn’t exactly shocking. This classic 1967 album is quite a revolutionary piece of work in the genre. To many Buckley fans, this album was a massive jump upwards from his debut album. It’s still quite a loved work today, too.

‘The Doughnut In Granny’s Greenhouse’ by Bonzo Dog Band (1968)

How about a deep cut from Jimi Hendrix’s record collection? The Doughnut In Granny’s Greenhouse by Bonzo Dog Band is a comedy rock avant-garde album from 1968. The group was known for music hall and jazz tunes, so this album was considered quite a divergence from their original sound. And it’s quite an oddball piece of work, even for late 1960s standards.

Photo by Andre Csillag/Shutterstock