4 Touching Songs Written by Artists as Tributes to Their Late Bandmates

When a famous musician passes away, the whole world mourns. While we, as listeners, certainly feel the loss, it’s nothing compared to how their bandmates feel. Bands, if they are lucky, spend decades together in a larger-than-life circumstance. It builds a relationship that is unlike anything else in life. Moreover, they express their grief in a way no one else does: through song. Below, find four touching tribute songs written by artists for their late bandmates.

“All Those Years Ago” – George Harrison and John Lennon

Like much of the world, George Harrison felt very reflective after the murder of John Lennon. At least, that’s what his songwriting suggests. Despite their issues towards the end of the Beatles‘ tenure, Harrison looked back fondly on his late bandmate, penning the song “All Those Years Ago” as a tribute to him.

Living with good and bad / I always looked up to you / Now we’re left cold and sad / By someone, the devil’s best friend / Someone who offended all, the lyrics read. Though this song was initially written for Ringo Starr, Harrison managed to rework it into the perfect eulogy for Lennon.

“Friend of a Friend” – Dave Grohl and Kurt Cobain

Kurt Cobain’s death is one of the most infamous moments in rock history. It has been the subject of much discussion, taboo, and even conspiracy. Dave Grohl put all of that aside while writing “Friend of a Friend,” honoring Cobain’s memory in a way only he could.

When he plays / No one speaks, Grohl sings in reference to the Nirvana frontman. This tribute song is steeped in darkness, like much of Nirvana’s discography. Grohl struck just the right chord while paying homage to the grunge icon.

“Never Without You” – Ringo Starr and George Harrison

A couple of decades after Harrison penned a song in tribute to his late bandmate, Ringo Starr penned one in homage to him. Harrison passed away in 2001 after a battle with cancer. While Paul McCartney also paid his respects, Starr expressed his grief in the touching song “Never Without You.”

And your song / Will play on / Without you / And this world / Won’t forget / About you, he sings. They are certainly words that have rung true for fans of Harrison the world over.

“Shine A Light” – The Rolling Stones about Brian Jones

The Rolling Stones suffered the loss of Brian Jones in 1969. In response, the band penned “Shine A Light”—a poignant tribute song detailing their hopes for Jones. Angels beating all their wings in time / With smiles on their faces and a gleam right in their eyes / Whoa, thought I heard one sigh for you / Come on up now, the lyrics read.

