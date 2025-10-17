Parker McCollum Cooks Up a Thanksgiving Jingle Fans Can Feast On

With Christmas deemed the most magical time of the year, countless artists released songs to celebrate the season. There were “Last Christmas”, “White Christmas”, “Jingle Bell Rock”, and the popular “All I Want For Christmas Is You.” And the hits keep coming as both Trisha Yearwood and Brad Paisley are set to release Christmas albums next month. But for Parker McCollum, he wanted to take a different route. While loving Christmas, his recent song highlights the season of Thanksgiving.

Although McCollum released his latest self-titled album back in June, fans have constantly requested the country singer to record Christmas songs. While understanding the request, he shared a video, explaining, “Alright, so everybody always makes Christmas music. Loves Christmas music. Nobody ever makes Thanksgiving music, as far as I know. I’m sure somebody has to some extent.”

While Christmas brings presents, snow, and a visit from Santa, Thanksgiving features turkey, gravy, and football. Christmas also offered a football game, but it didn’t come with turkey and stuffing. And wanting to celebrate Thanksgiving, McCollum said, “I thought I’d give y’all a little Thanksgiving song that I wrote.”

Parker McCollum Brings The Brown Sugar And Butter To Thanksgiving

Performing the song to the tune of Eartha Kitt’s “Santa Baby”, McCollum replaced the Christmas lyrics with, “Sweet potato, brown sugar, butter and cream for me / I eat it on Thanksgiving / Sweet potato, hurry to my tummy tonight / Hurry to my tummy tonight.”

It’s unclear if the calorie-packed lyrics will turn into a full song, but fans gobbled up every word. “Official new follower for bringing some much appreciated acknowledgment to my favorite holiday. It always gets jipped.” One fan added, “There is nothing this man can’t sing.”

Again, just a snippet of his Thanksgiving jingle, McCollum could add his name to Thanksgiving history. Over the years, several stars recorded songs about the tasty day. Bing Crosby’s “I’ve Got Plenty to Be Thankful For”, James Brown’s “Mashed Potatoes U.S.A.”, and Adam Sandler’s “The Thanksgiving Song.”

Whether he’s singing about love, life, or a plate full of sweet potatoes, one thing’s certain – McCollum knows how to make any season sound good.

