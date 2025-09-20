4 Underrated Classic Rock Albums You Need To Revisit—Like, Right Now

Compiling all of the albums that fall under the classic rock umbrella would be nearly impossible. However, a handful of albums still get attention decades after their initial release. For instance, AC/DC’s Back in Black or Led Zeppelin’s Physical Graffiti are in no danger of being forgotten by the music-loving public. However, there are plenty of albums that are largely overlooked.

The albums below are some of the best that classic rock has to offer. They’re also criminally underrated. These LPs deserve to be dusted off and played at maximum volume.

1. Bayou Country by Creedence Clearwater Revival (1969)

Classic rock legends Creedence Clearwater Revival released four albums in 1969. If nearly any other band did that, at least one of the albums would have likely been a stinker of the highest order. That wasn’t the case for CCR, though. Green River and Willy and the Poor Boys are standouts in their discography, to be sure. Their self-titled debut, while less commercially successful, is packed with classic tunes. Then, there’s their sophomore release, Bayou Country.

This album is a victim of the success of the two records released later in the year. However, the tracklist is full of solid gold. “Proud Mary,” “Born on the Bayou,” “Graveyard Train,” and “Keep on Chooglin’” are more than enough to make this one worth revisiting.

2. Desperado by the Eagles (1973)

The Eagles have released several albums that could be called country rock classics. However, Hotel California and their massively successful greatest hits collection take most of the attention from the rest of their catalog. Their sophomore album, Desperado, is their most underrated release.

The lack of love for this wild west-themed concept album is nothing new. It is their least successful solo album despite its title track being one of their signature songs. The tracklist also contains “Tequila Sunrise,” “Certain Kind of Fool,” and “Outlaw Man,” which is enough to earn it a place on this list.

3. Diamond Dogs by David Bowie (1974)

David Bowie reinvented himself several times throughout his career. Two of those personas get most of the attention from contemporary fans. First, there was the glam rock alien, Ziggy Stardust. Then came the Thin White Duke. Diamond Dogs was one of the albums that fell between the two incarnations. As a result, it has been largely overshadowed by The Rise and Fall of Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders from Mars and Young Americans.

Diamond Dogs introduces the short-lived persona Halloween Jack and contains elements of several projects Bowie wanted to bring to life. Among those was an adaptation of George Orwell’s 1984 and a Ziggy Stardust musical. It was also his final glam rock album. However, this is more than a pivotal album in a legendary career. It’s also a killer record. “We Are the Dead,” “1984,” “Big Brother,” and “Future Legends” make it worth revisiting.

4. Sabotage by Black Sabbath (1975)

Black Sabbath laid the groundwork for doom metal with their first few albums. Their self-titled debut album and Paranoid are favorites among casual classic rock fans and hardcore metalheads alike. While those albums are top-notch and heavy for their time, Sabotage may be their darkest and heaviest album.

Ongoing legal battles with their management and ongoing substance abuse issues put the band in a dark headspace while working on the album. They channeled that into the music. “Symptom of the Universe,” “Hole in the Sky,” and “Megalomania” are among the band’s best work and make this overlooked album a true hidden gem.

