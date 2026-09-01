4 Underrated Fleetwood Mac Lyrics That Hit Just as Much as the Classics

No, these lyrics aren’t quite “You’ll never get away from the sound of the woman that loves you” territory, but they’re still mystical and magical all the same. Here are a few underrated Fleetwood Mac lyrics every fan should know.

“Gold Dust Woman”

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“Wake up in the mornin’ / See your sunrise, loves to go down / Lousy lovers pick their prey / But they never cry out loud, cry out.”

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Whether this song is about cocaine or female groupies (both explanations that Nicks has given), there’s very little not to love about “Gold Dust Woman”. There’s a ton of good lyrics in this song, which Nicks herself wrote.

“Bleed To Love Her”

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“And once again she calls to me / Then she vanishes in thin air / And how she takes my breath away (breath away) / Pretending that she’s not there.”

Lindsey Buckingham wrote this one, originally with intentions to put it on his fourth studio album. It then appeared on the 1997 live album The Dance, and later on the studio album Say You Will.

“That’s Alright”

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“Meet me down by the railway station / I’ve been waiting / And I’m through waiting for you / The train sings the same kind of blues.”

This song is about accepting things in life and love. “That’s Alright” appears on Mirage, and was written by Nicks, potentially for another Buckingham Nicks project.

“Sisters Of The Moon”

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“And a black widow spider makes more sound than she / And black moons in those eyes of hers made more sense to me.”

As Nicks told NPR, this song is about a different side of her. “Sisters Of The Moon” appears on the album Tusk.

“And it’s like, it’s dark,” she explained. “It’s, you know… [singing]: ‘Intense silence as she walked in the room.’ And people are like, what does that mean? What’s that song mean? And I’m going, ‘Well that’s me talking to me. That’s me talking to my alter ego. The person that’s really having a hard time being a rock star. And really kind of longs to just be that caretaker again and be home. And be just, have a life…’”

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