Is There a New Episode of ‘The Voice’ Tonight (September 30, 2025)? Start Time & Streaming Options

With the Blind Auditions kicking off the season premiere of The Voice on September 22nd, the show has already showcased some amazing talent. And not looking to slow down, the competition continued to push forward through the audition process. But with each passing audition, the chance to team up with Reba McEntire, Snoop Dogg, Niall Horan, or Michael Bublé dwindles. While there are a few spots remaining on each team, the main question most fans have is – is there a new episode of The Voice tonight?

Videos by American Songwriter

Although The Voice aired a new episode on Monday, the producers aren’t remotely ready to slow down with the coaches returning to their red chairs for another night of auditions. That’s right, with a new episode airing tonight, fans will once again get a chance to see which singers prove themselves in front of the coaches.

[RELATED: NBC Calls on ‘The Voice’ Coach To Help Cover Winter Olympics]

The One Contestant Niall Horan Compared To Carrie Underwood On ‘The Voice’

On Monday, singer Kayleigh Clark took the stage to convince one of the coaches she had what it takes to become the next winner of The Voice. Deciding to cover Sugarland’s “Stay”, the contestant watched as all four coaches turned their chairs.

Having the power in her hands to pick her coach, Clark received some high praise from Horan, who compared her to Carrie Underwood. “I just had to turn based off the goosebumps. You had one of those really unique voices, kind of like in a Carrie Underwood kind of style and it really pierced through. I can guarantee I don’t even have to ask you this question, but you write songs. I can always tell by someone that knows how to portray a feeling, so I would love to work with you.”

While admitting her love for Reba, Horan ultimately won Clark over with his words as she announced, “I’m going to have to go with Niall.” But with the contestant winning over the coaches, only time will tell if she picked the right team to carry her to the finale.

Don’t miss a new episode of The Voice, airing tonight at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT on NBC. And for those who might miss tonight’s episode or don’t have cable – new episodes will be available to stream the following day on Peacock.

(Photo by: Trae Patton/NBC via Getty Images)