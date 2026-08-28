4 Unforgettable Dolly Parton Moments That Will Bring a Happy Tear to Your Eye

Dolly Parton left this mortal realm on August 25, 2026, after decades of making the world a better and brighter place. Her passing sent shockwaves through the global community, and it will take some time to properly mourn a larger-than-life institution like Dolly. And while sorrow is a natural part of the grieving process, so, too, is joy.

We know which one Dolly would’ve wanted us to focus on, so that’s what we’ll do: focus on joy. To do that in the midst of immense grief, we’ve gathered four of our favorite unforgettable Dolly Parton moments over the years, from stunning performances to hilarious stories.

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Dolly’s Special Song for Johnny Carson

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One of the most endearing things about Dolly Parton is that she never forgot where she came from. Her eastern Tennessee roots ran deep, and she never approached the entertainment industry as if she had some divine right to be famous. She was always gracious and kind, as proven by the touching song she wrote just for Johnny Carson as a thank-you for helping kick-start her career. Even Carson seemed beside himself as Parton sang him his specially written ditty.

“Shortnin’ Bread” on Acrylic With Patti Labelle

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Dolly Parton was, at her core, a prolific songwriter. She could whip music out of thin air using nothing but her voice and body—more specifically, her fingernails. Parton demonstrated her impressive ability to play percussion on her acrylic nails during a late 1980s television appearance with Patti LaBelle. The two women clacked their fingernails together to create a washboard-like sound and sang in harmony, showing that true talent can shine on any instrument, even if it’s not an instrument at all.

Her “Old Man Attack” Story on Jimmy Fallon’s Show

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The de facto Queen of Appalachia was a true Southerner through and through, which means she could tell a story and pull your leg with the best of them. Dolly Parton showed off her ability to do both simultaneously during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Parton hooked Fallon (and the studio audience) with a shocking story about an old man attacking her after she confronted him about a previous interaction in a restaurant.

She claimed the man started hitting her across the chest with a walking stick. As the audience waited, stunned to hear about this brutal attack, she revealed the punchline. Two large lumps formed where the man was beating her, and they never went down. It was a boob joke the whole time. Classic Dolly.

“In The Pines” Performance on ‘Dolly’ Variety Show

We’ll wrap up this list of incredible Dolly Parton moments with a performance that feels heart-wrenching in the wake of her passing. Back when she hosted her own variety show in the 1970s, Parton invited her family onto the show to perform with her. In this particular episode, Parton sat between her mother and father, both of whom preceded her in death, while she played guitar and led the Parton clan in a rendition of “In The Pines”.

Parton came from a big Appalachian family who loved to sing. Seeing her with her parents, including the way they looked to their superstar daughter for moral support on the television soundstage, is a touching reminder of why Parton loved music the way she did. Now that she’s gone on to the next form of existence, we’d like to think she found a way back to her parents and is in the middle of an encore performance right now.

Photo by Richard E. Aaron/Redferns