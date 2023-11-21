4 Bluegrass Tours Not to Miss This Fall

It’s hard to believe that the fall season is rapidly coming to a close. Still, fans have a few more weeks to enjoy the brisk weather, along with some stellar live shows.

Videos by American Songwriter

We’ve assembled a list of must-see bluegrass tours heading to cities across the U.S. through the end of December. Keep reading to discover which of our favorite artists will take the stage at a venue near you.

Sierra Hull

Acclaimed multi-instrumentalist Sierra Hull is currently serving as support for the Allman Betts Family Revival tour. After spending much of the year on the road, performing a mix of headlining shows and festival sets, Hull will wrap up 2023 with appearances across the Northeast. After braving the region’s chilly temperatures, she’ll head to Mexico for a set at the all-star bluegrass event Strings & Sol 2023, held December 6-10.

Kitchen Dwellers

Genre-bending bluegrass group Kitchen Dwellers will continue their ongoing fall headlining tour through the end of December. The trek will take the band to cities across the U.S., including Minneapolis, Des Moines, Kansas City, and Columbus, before returning to their home state of Montana. Concertgoers can expect to hear tracks from throughout the band’s career alongside new material like their just-released single, “Seven Devils (Limbo).”

Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway

Fresh off the release of her fourth album, City of Gold, Molly Tuttle and her band Golden Highway will wrap up another stellar year out on the road. The tail-end of their headlining tour will stop at select U.S. cities before one final jog across California this December.

Billy Strings

Last on our list, but certainly far from least, is bluegrass maestro Billy Strings, who will wrap up his extensive 2023 tour with a string of December dates. He’ll take the stage for arena shows across the Northeast before heading to New Orleans for three nights, including a final festive New Year’s Eve performance.

Photo by Em Wailis, Courtesy of IVPR